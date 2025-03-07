Reading of Chadwick Boseman's DEEP AZURE Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A reading of Chadwick Boseman's Deep Azure will take place on March 27 at 7:30 PM at Washington, D.C.'s Howard Theatre. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University.

Attendees will be treated to a performance and wonderful opportunity to connect and celebrate the arts. VIP guests will enjoy a pre-show and post-show reception. Your support will directly benefit the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, enriching the Departments of Art, Music, Theatre Arts, the Gallery of Art, and the Office of Choirs and Bands.

Mecca University is in an uproar over the police killing of beloved college student Deep, and no one is more determined to solve the mystery of his death than his girlfriend Azure. But as Azure begins putting the pieces together, she may learn that Deep’s death hits closer to home than she ever imagined. Using the heightened language of Hip Hop, Jazz and Blues, Chadwick A. Boseman takes us on a journey where the spiritual and physical realms meet, forcing us to grapple with universal truths of Justice, Love, and Divine Will.

Directed by artist, playwright, curator, rapper and cultural convener NSangou Njikam along with Creative Consultant Phylicia Rashad, the evening offers an incredible lineup of gifted and talented actors. Additional artists are soon to be announced for the staged reading, making this a memorable evening of theatre and community. Producers: Derrick Boseman, Kevin Boseman, and Simone Ledward Boseman.

Howard University's Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts is the premier and only fine and performing arts college at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the United States, attracting students from across the country and worldwide. The proceeds from this event are vital in supporting the college's mission, enabling the growth and development of our Artists/Scholars. By participating in this benefit event, you are playing a crucial role in fostering the next generation of artists and ensuring that the vibrant cultural landscape of our communities thrive. It's an evening not to be missed, filled with inspiration, connection, and a shared passion for the arts.

Comments