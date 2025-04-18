REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, INDECENT and More Set for 1st Stage 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



1st Stage has announced the lineup for its 2025-2026 season. The season will begin with the Logan Festival of Solo Performance from September 18-28, 2025. This one-of-a-kind festival presents national, award-winning solo performers for two weeks of outstanding performances.

From October 16 to November 2, 2025, 1st Stage will present Fair Play by Ella Road, directed by Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes

The clocks are set. The line is drawn. Ann and Sophie have a chance to be champions. As their relationships, their bodies and their very identities are pulled into public scrutiny, does being exceptional come at too high a price? A gripping exploration of the underside of women's athletics, Fair Play is the new work from Ella Road (The Phlebotomist), “the most promising young playwright in Britain.” – The Telegraph

Birthday Candles

by Noah Haidle

directed by Artistic Director Alex Levy

December 4 to 21, 2025

Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. This poignant and funny play takes its audience through the highlights, heartbreaks and extraordinary moments that make up one woman's ordinary life. “For my money, Birthday Candles is precisely why people go to the theater.” – Chicago Tribune

Between Riverside and Crazy

by Stephen Adly Guirgis

directed by José Carrasquillo

February 19 to March 8, 2026

Winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his newly paroled son Junior have spent a lifetime living between Riverside and crazy. When the struggle to keep one of New York City's last great rent-stabilized apartments collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests, and a final ultimatum, it seems that the old days may be dead and gone. “…wonderful…a genuine original, one that deserves to be seen….” — Newsday (NY).

Real Women Have Curves

by Josefina López

directed by Nadia Guevara

April 9 to 26, 2026

The outrageously funny story of five full-figured Mexican-American women who are racing to meet nearly impossible production deadlines in order to keep their tiny sewing factory from going under. As 18-year-old Ana navigates her mother's expectations and her own ambitions, she learns to embrace her body, her independence, and her path toward empowerment.

INDECENT

by Paula Vogel

Directed by Artistic Director Alex Levy

June 4 to 21, 2026

From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, a deeply moving play inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's “God of Vengeance”—a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. Indecent charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. “…we are indebted to Vogel…for reminding us of a brave play that fearlessly told the world there's nothing indecent about love.” — TheaterMania

Subscriptions and Flex Passes are available for savings of up to 50% off regular price tickets. Tickets, Subscriptions, and Flex Passes can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

