Quarantine Players Presents JUST GET OVER IT!

The Quarantine Players will present Just Get Over It. Performances begin tonight at 7pm EST on their YouTube channel.

JUST GET OVER IT, is a story about a broken-up couple thrown together in a hotel room, only to face the ghosts of their relationship. Both come clean in a hilarious, high-stakes autopsy of their failed relationship.

Sometimes (maybe most of the time) a first love, that one that got away, leaves an indelible mark that shapes all future relationships.

Matthew Garlin gives us a deep dive into one such relationship when David and Jessica are forced to share a hotel room during a storm. As these two rehash their four-year relationship, we see not only why they didn't work but also why they did. In their reminiscing, I think audiences will find reflections of their own romantic past. Those times when you fell hard and fast and got a little scared of it; those times when you thought you were a clear communicator only to find out the message the other person was getting was complete gibberish; those times when you realized that you had hurt someone just as much as they had hurt you. These are the moments that shape and define us from that point forward, and as we watch Jessica and David come to terms with the "what was" and the "could have been," we are invited to reflect on our own relationships and how they shape who we are now.

Watch at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCwEmvmRQlru6D8JyVxCb7w

Learn more at https://quarantineplayers.org/