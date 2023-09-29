QUARTETTO DI CREMONA Brings To US Tour To Carnegie Hall This October

Preeminent Italian string quartet performs music by Wolf, Ravel & Beethoven.

Sep. 29, 2023

QUARTETTO DI CREMONA Brings To US Tour To Carnegie Hall This October

On Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 pm, Quartetto di Cremona, Italy's preeminent string quartet, make their Carnegie Hall debut as part of a five-city US tour, with performances in Santa Monica, Kansas City, Philadelphia and New Haven.  

The quartet earned the prestigious Franco Buitoni Award in 2019, and have toured extensively in Europe, the United States, South America and Asia, carving out a highly acclaimed, international career among the world's best string quartets. 

The concert at Carnegie Hall was originally scheduled for Cremona's 20th-Anniversary season (2020-2021) but postponed because of COVID. Now in their 23rd season, the Cremona dedicate this program to the legacy of the great Quartetto Italiano (1945-1980), whose violist, Piero Farulli, was one of Cremona's first mentors as a quartet. The program features two works that were closely associated with the Italiano: Beethoven's Opus 132 and Ravel's only string quartet, as well as Hugo Wolf's Italian Serenade, recorded on Quartetto di Cremona's "Italian Postcards" (Avie, 2020), released as part of the 20th-Anniversary celebration. 

The quartet's violist, Simone Gramaglia, says, "The Quartetto Italiano has been a milestone for all the young Italian players who sought to dedicate their lives to the art of string quartet. We have always been seen as the heir to the Quartetto Italiano, which is a great honor for us. I don't think it's because we've ever tried to play like them or to imitate their style - we haven't. But we all grasped the Italian legacy these four players left us, and it remains indelibly in our hearts, souls and minds, as individuals and as a quartet." 

Quartetto di Cremona returns to the US in the spring with a program of works by Golijov,  Shostakovich and Schubert.  

US FALL TOUR – OCTOBER 2023

WOLF Italian Serenade
RAVEL String Quartet in F Major
BEETHOVEN String Quartet in A Minor, Op. 132

Sunday, October 22, 4:00 pm | Santa Monica, CA 
Maestro Chamber Music Society
Link to Venue

Thursday, October 26, 7:30 pm | New York, NY 
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall
Link to Venue

Saturday, October 28, 7:30 pm | Kansas City
The Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City
Link to Venue

Monday, October 30, 7:30 pm | Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society 
Link to Venue

Tuesday, October 31, 7:30 pm | New Haven, CT
Yale University School of Music, Oneppo Chamber Music Series 
Link to Venue

US WINTER TOUR – FEBRUARY - MARCH 2024
GOLIJOV Tenebrae 
SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110 
SCHUBERT String Quartet in D minor, D. 810 "Death and the Maiden" 

Feb 29, 2024 / College Station, TX / Friends of Chamber Music 
Mar 1, 2024 / Boise, ID / Boise Chamber Music Series 
Mar 3, 2024 / Albuquerque, NM / Chamber Music Albuquerque 
Mar 8, 2024 / New York City / Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center



