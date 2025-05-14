Photos: FALSETTOS At the Keegan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Keegan Theatre has released photos of its production of the Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS, by the legendary duo William Finn and James Lapine.

Planned to take the Keegan stage during the 2025 World Pride festival in Washington, DC, FALSETTOS is a hilarious, heartbreaking, and utterly unique musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball, and the reality of the AIDS epidemic told through one modern family. The highly anticipated production runs May 10-June 15, 2025 at the Keegan Theatre.

“The heart of FALSETTOS is all about community, family, and love,” explains production Director and Choreographer Kurt Boehm. “We look forward to telling this story at Keegan in our Nation's Capital at a time when we must show our support for love in all its forms, and do so loudly – with pride and joy in our hearts. And now with William Finn’s recent passing, we are especially honored to be presenting this flagship work.”

“I love this show for its message that what makes a family is truly defined by love,” continues Music Director Elisa Rosman. “The power of community is so strong, and that is made extra meaningful for me by the fact that, for these characters, their Judaism is such an inherent part of who they are. When I first discovered this show many years ago, the idea of a Bar Mitzvah being the centerpiece of a musical was deeply meaningful. And, of course, Finn's lyrics are so smart and clever and his music is a delight to play. I am proud of the superb cast that we have assembled, as I know they will bring the love, passion, and joy that this show deserves.”

The cast of FALSETTOS features a lineup of exceptional DC talent, including many Keegan favorites. The cast includes John Loughney (Marvin), Katie McManus (Trina), Kaylen Morgan (Whizzer), Ryan Burke (Mendel), Shayla Lowe (Dr. Charlotte), Kylie Clare Truby (Cordelia / Trina u/s), and Nico Cabrera (Jason), with Tobi Baisburd, Ben Clark, and Henry Winfield Gill serving as understudies.

In addition to Director & Choreographer Kurt Boehm and Music Director Elisa Rosman, the creative team of FALSETTOS includes Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer), Lynn Joslin (Lighting Designer), Brandon Cook (Sound Designer), Paris Francesca (Costume Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties / Set Dressing Designer), Josh Sticklin (Technical Director), Gabrielle Busch (Stage Manager), Benjamin Broderick-Sokol (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jared H. Graham (Production Manager).

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman



Katie McManus

Ryan Burke and Katie McManus

The cast of FALSETTOS

John Loughney and Kaylen Morgan

Shayla Lowe and Kylie Clare Truby

John Loughney and Nico Cabrera with the cast of FALSETTOS

