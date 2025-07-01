Photos: Adil Mansoor's AMM(I)GONE First Look at Theater MU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater maker, director, and performer Adil Mansoor explores family tension, queerness, and faith in Amm(i)gone, now playing at Theater Mu. The one-person play is an interpretation of Sophocles's Greek tragedy, Antigone.

Creator and performer Adil Mansoor invites his Pakistani mother to translate Antigone into Urdu as means of exploring the tensions between family and faith.

Should he keep his queerness buried from his devout Muslim mother? Through Greek tragedy, teachings from the Quran, and audio conversations with his mother, Mansoor creates this theatrical personal story about locating love across faith.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

