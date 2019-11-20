Photo Flash: Studio Theatre Extends US Premiere Of Anchuli Felicia King's WHITE PEARL

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

Due to popular demand, Studio Theatre is extending the US premiere of White Pearl, playwright Anchuli Felicia King's teardown of toxic corporate culture, rebuke of international beauty standards, and raw portrayal of intra-Asian racism.

Check out Photos from the production below!

Six performances have been added to the production, which now runs through December 15, 2019. In White Pearl, Singapore-based cosmetics startup Clearday is in full-on damage control-a leaked ad for the company's new skin-whitening cream is going viral for all the wrong reasons and the all-female executive team is hustling to contain the internet fallout before US media picks up the story.

Photo Credit: Teresa Wood

Jody Doo and Resa Mishina

Jody Doo and Shanta Parasuraman
Jody Doo and Resa Mishina

Jody Doo, Diana Huey, Resa Mishina, and Shanta Parasuraman
Jody Doo and Shanta Parasuraman

Diana Huey, Resa Mishina, and Shanta Parasuraman
Jody Doo, Diana Huey, Resa Mishina, and Shanta Parasuraman

Jody Doo, Diana Huey, and Resa Mishina
Diana Huey, Resa Mishina, and Shanta Parasuraman

Jenna Zhu, Shanta Parasuraman, Narea Kang, and Diana Huey
Jody Doo, Diana Huey, and Resa Mishina

Photo Flash: Studio Theatre Extends US Premiere Of Anchuli Felicia King's WHITE PEARL
Jenna Zhu, Shanta Parasuraman, Narea Kang, and Diana Huey



