Photo Flash: Signature Gets Deadly with ASSASSINS

Signature Theatre presents Assassins with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman and directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Gigi, Follies).

Signature Theatre continues to be the largest single producer of the work of Stephen Sondheim and Assassins marks the 30th production of a Sondheim musical in Signature Theatre's history. Assassins runs now thru September 29 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning musical is a fascinating examination of the twisted American Dream. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, nine would-be and successful presidential assassins inspire each other to pull the trigger and change their worlds in a perverse, wry and thrillingly entertaining vaudeville.

The production stars Christopher Bloch (Signature's Grand Hotel) as Samuel Byck, Kurt Boehm as Ford/Proprietor (Signature's Crazy For You), Evan Casey as John Hinckley (Signature's The Flick), Vincent Kempski (Signature's Billy Elliot) as John Wilkes Booth, Sam Ludwig (Signature's Titanic) as Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald, Ian McEuen (Signature'sPassion) as Giuseppe Zangara, Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's A Little Night Music) as Sara Jane Moore, Lawrence Redmond(Signature's Blackbeard) as Leon Czolgosz, Bobby Smith(Signature's Grand Hotel) as Charles Guiteau, and Rachel Zampelli(Signature's Heisenberg) as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme

The ensemble is rounded out by Jimmy Mavrikes (Signature's Girlfriend), Christopher Mueller(Signature's Blackbeard), Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin') Christopher Michael Richardson (Ford's Theatre's The Wiz), Maria Rizzo(Signature's Grand Hotel), and Jack St. Pierre (Olney Theatre Center's Matilda). Swings include Declan Fennell (Signature's Billy Elliot), Harrison Smith (Signature's Billy Elliot), Kylie Clare Smith and Dylan Toms.

The creative team includes Musical Direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Passion), Scenic Design by James Kronzer(Signature's The Flick), Lighting Design by Chris Lee (Signature'sBlackbeard), Costume Design by Kathleen Geldard(Signature's Billy Elliot), Wig Design by Alison Samantha Johnson (Signature's Heisenberg) & Austin Blake Conlee, Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Blackbeard), Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Taryn Friend, and Production Assistant Joey Blakely.

Photo Credit: Christopher Mueller





