Photo Flash: Ken Ludwig and More at Arena Stage's LETTERS AROUND ARENA

This past holiday season, Arena Stage partnered with Support Our Soldiers' Letters From Home Campaign. They called it Letters Around Arena and asked their audiences, employees and artists to writer a letter to active duty American Soldiers. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig was among the attendees supporting the campaign as his father was a WWII veteran.

See photos below!

The campaign was a great success, and they received approximately 350 letters from late November through December.

Ken Ludwig is a two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright whose work is performed throughout the world in more than 30 countries and at least 20 languages. He has written 25 plays and musicals, with six Broadway productions and seven in London's West End. His first Broadway play, "Lend Me A Tenor," won two Tony Awards.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You