Photo Flash: Arena Stage Celebrates Opening Night of JITNEY

Sep. 20, 2019  

Arena Stage's Jitney celebrated opening night on September 19, 2019. Check out the photos from the evening below!

August Wilson's Jitney opens Arena Stage's season-long Festival celebrating the Pulitzer Prize-winning giant with Ruben Santiago-Hudson directing his 2017 Broadway production - recipient of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. The dramatic story of a Pittsburgh jitney station, a symbol of stability, struggles against an oppressive lack of opportunity and unnerving neighborhood gentrification that threatens the way they live and work. The drivers resist powerful forces while coming to grips with their pasts to fulfill their own hopes and dreams for the future.

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman



