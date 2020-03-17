Performances of THE LAST SHIP at the National Theatre Have Been Canceled

Click Here for More Articles on THE LAST SHIP International Tour

The National Theatre in Washington DC has released a statement via Twitter regarding the upcoming cancellation of performances for Sting's The Last Ship.

See the tweet below:

The scheduled performances of The Last Ship in Washington D.C. @NatTheatreDC from March 27 through April 5 have been cancelled. Please read ?? https://t.co/wwgK6JRQYs - The Last Ship (@LastShipMusical) March 17, 2020

Inspired by Sting's 1991 album, "The Soul Cages," THE LAST SHIP tells the story of Gideon, a prodigal son returning home after 17 years at sea to find that the local shipyard his town was built around is closing and Meg, the love he left behind, has moved on. Tensions flare and picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) rallies the workers to take over the shipyard and build one last ship in the face of the gathering storm.





