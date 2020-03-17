THE LAST SHIP International Tour
Performances of THE LAST SHIP at the National Theatre Have Been Canceled

The National Theatre in Washington DC has released a statement via Twitter regarding the upcoming cancellation of performances for Sting's The Last Ship.

Inspired by Sting's 1991 album, "The Soul Cages," THE LAST SHIP tells the story of Gideon, a prodigal son returning home after 17 years at sea to find that the local shipyard his town was built around is closing and Meg, the love he left behind, has moved on. Tensions flare and picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) rallies the workers to take over the shipyard and build one last ship in the face of the gathering storm.



