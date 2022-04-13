Olney Theatre Launches New Performance Series

The Olney Performance Series launches later this month with a wide variety of performances ranging from jazz to theatre for young audiences and kicking off on April 22 & 23 with a two-night competitive poetry slam hosted by Simply Sherri. At the same time, Olney has begun selling its All-Access Membership which for $99 grants admission to everything Olney Theatre produces and presents between April 1 - June 30, 2022.

Ticket prices range from $15 - $35 and can be purchased via olneytheatre.org or the box office (301-924-3400).

The schedule is as follows:

Spoken Word: Poetry Slam

April 22 & 23, 2022

8:00 pm

Mainstage

A two-night competition with cash prizes hosted by Simply Sherri.

TYA: Imagination Stage's Mother Goose

April 23 & 24, 2022

10:00 am & 11:30 am

Mainstage

Black Parade: A Drag Show Tribute To The Black Icons In Music

Friday, April 29, 2022

8:00 pm

1938 Original Theatre

Jazz: Lena Seikaly

Saturday, April 30, 2022

8:00 pm

1938 Original Theatre

Jazz: Birckhead - A Night Of Jazz Celebrating The Scope Of Black American Music

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:00 pm

1938 Original Theatre

Cabaret: Takes One To Know One featuring Malinda and Vincent Kempinski

Saturday, May 7, 2022

2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

1938 Original Theatre

Disney Singalong

May 14 & 15, 2022

10:00 am & 12:00 pm

1938 Original Theatre

Cabaret: Nova Y. Payton & Donna Migliaccio

Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm

1938 Original Theatre

Cabaret: Time to Shine featuring Rayshun LaMarr

Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8:00 pm

1938 Original Theatre

Jazz: Mark Meadows

Saturday May 28th 2022 at 8:00pm

1938 Original Theatre