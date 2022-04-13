Olney Theatre Launches New Performance Series
The Olney Performance Series launches later this month with a wide variety of performances ranging from jazz to theatre for young audiences and kicking off on April 22 & 23 with a two-night competitive poetry slam hosted by Simply Sherri. At the same time, Olney has begun selling its All-Access Membership which for $99 grants admission to everything Olney Theatre produces and presents between April 1 - June 30, 2022.
Ticket prices range from $15 - $35 and can be purchased via olneytheatre.org or the box office (301-924-3400).
The schedule is as follows:
Spoken Word: Poetry Slam
April 22 & 23, 2022
8:00 pm
Mainstage
A two-night competition with cash prizes hosted by Simply Sherri.
TYA: Imagination Stage's Mother Goose
April 23 & 24, 2022
10:00 am & 11:30 am
Mainstage
Black Parade: A Drag Show Tribute To The Black Icons In Music
Friday, April 29, 2022
8:00 pm
1938 Original Theatre
Jazz: Lena Seikaly
Saturday, April 30, 2022
8:00 pm
1938 Original Theatre
Jazz: Birckhead - A Night Of Jazz Celebrating The Scope Of Black American Music
Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:00 pm
1938 Original Theatre
Cabaret: Takes One To Know One featuring Malinda and Vincent Kempinski
Saturday, May 7, 2022
2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
1938 Original Theatre
Disney Singalong
May 14 & 15, 2022
10:00 am & 12:00 pm
1938 Original Theatre
Cabaret: Nova Y. Payton & Donna Migliaccio
Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:00 pm
Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm
1938 Original Theatre
Cabaret: Time to Shine featuring Rayshun LaMarr
Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8:00 pm
1938 Original Theatre
Jazz: Mark Meadows
Saturday May 28th 2022 at 8:00pm
1938 Original Theatre