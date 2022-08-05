Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Play BETTY BLUM Opens This Month In Bethesda

New Play BETTY BLUM Opens This Month In Bethesda

The production takes place August 12-14 at Imagination Stage’s Reeve Theater at 4908 Auburn Avenue, Bethesda, MD.

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 5, 2022  

DC comedy duo Zach and Kristin's personal, and introspective brand of comedy returns to the stage August 12-14 with their new improvised play BETTY BLUM (1931-1979).

Betty Blum (1937-1979) is a play about female friendship in three acts; young friends facing a big change, former friends considering reconciliation, and the formation of a new friendship. The three acts take place in front of the same painting, in the same unnamed museum, in 1982, 2002, and 2022.

Local, exceptional actresses/comedians Caroline Yates, Jasmine Jiang, and Justine Hipsky have been cast as the three (different) characters in each act. Their performances cover the themes of new friendships, old friendships, mothers, daughters, grief, loss, what it means to be an artist, and what it means to have a puppet brother... there's a lot going on. Jasmine Jiang and Justine Hipsky are current ensemble cast members at Washington Improv Theater. Caroline Yates is an ensemble performer at the Baltimore Improv Group.
Show recommended for ages 12+, 90 minute run time, No intermission.

The production takes place August 12-14 at Imagination Stage's Reeve Theater at 4908 Auburn Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814. The theater is a 12 min walk from the Bethesda Metro Station and the Bethesda Public Parking Garage 36 Auburn/Del Ray is directly next door.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.zachandkristin.com for $22 and $25
COVID POLICY - Masks are required at Imagination Stage and we will be checking vaccination cards. Photos of the card are acceptable.
Interested parties can learn more about the show, the producers, and purchase tickets by visiting www.zachandkristin.com





From This Author - Grace Cutler


THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Is Set To Open in Two Weeks In Omaha
August 5, 2022

The Omaha Community Playhouse will present The  Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez.
The Gottabees Plan To Perform GO HOME TINY MONSTER At Theatre by The Sea This Month
August 5, 2022

Owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced The Gottabees and their delightful production of Go Home Tiny Monster to Theatre by The Sea on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 am and 12 noon.
Tickets Now Available For Off-Broadway Premiere Of OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO
August 5, 2022

Secure tickets for the New York City off-Broadway premiere of Our Man in Santiago, by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, Good Girls, Charmed).
Photos: First Look at Kyla Stone, Patti Murin & More in LEGALLY BLONDE at The Muny
July 31, 2022

Get a first look at new photos of The Muny's Legally Blonde The Musical, running July 25 - 31, 2022.
Star Trek Legend Nichelle Nichols Dies At 89
July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols, famous for portraying communications officer Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old.