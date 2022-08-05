New Play BETTY BLUM Opens This Month In Bethesda

DC comedy duo Zach and Kristin's personal, and introspective brand of comedy returns to the stage August 12-14 with their new improvised play BETTY BLUM (1931-1979).

Betty Blum (1937-1979) is a play about female friendship in three acts; young friends facing a big change, former friends considering reconciliation, and the formation of a new friendship. The three acts take place in front of the same painting, in the same unnamed museum, in 1982, 2002, and 2022.

Local, exceptional actresses/comedians Caroline Yates, Jasmine Jiang, and Justine Hipsky have been cast as the three (different) characters in each act. Their performances cover the themes of new friendships, old friendships, mothers, daughters, grief, loss, what it means to be an artist, and what it means to have a puppet brother... there's a lot going on. Jasmine Jiang and Justine Hipsky are current ensemble cast members at Washington Improv Theater. Caroline Yates is an ensemble performer at the Baltimore Improv Group.

Show recommended for ages 12+, 90 minute run time, No intermission.

The production takes place August 12-14 at Imagination Stage's Reeve Theater at 4908 Auburn Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814. The theater is a 12 min walk from the Bethesda Metro Station and the Bethesda Public Parking Garage 36 Auburn/Del Ray is directly next door.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.zachandkristin.com for $22 and $25

COVID POLICY - Masks are required at Imagination Stage and we will be checking vaccination cards. Photos of the card are acceptable.

Interested parties can learn more about the show, the producers, and purchase tickets by visiting www.zachandkristin.com

