New Jewish Play Prizes Announced By Theater J

Theater J, the nation's premier professional Jewish theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr and Managing Director Jojo Ruf, announces two new national Jewish play prizes.

The Theater J Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize will award $15,000 to an established playwright in honor of a new play that celebrates, explores, and/or struggles with the complexities and nuances of the Jewish experience. The Prize is dedicated to the memory of philanthropist, playwright, and Alzheimer's research advocate Trish Vradenburg, who served on Theater J's Council for thirteen years. A winner will be announced in the fall of 2020.

The Theater J Patty Abramson Jewish Play Prize will award $3,000 and a stage reading to a promising emerging female-identifying playwright in honor of a new play that celebrates, explores, and/or struggles with the complexities and nuances of the Jewish experience. The Prize is dedicated to the memory of philanthropist and venture capitalist Patty Abramson, who founded the Theater J Council and was a longstanding member of the EDCJCC Board of Directors. A winner will be announced in the fall of 2020.

"In the past few years, we lost two beloved members of our community-Trish Vradenburg and Patty Abramson," says Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "Both were leaders in our theater, and both had strong visions of what Theater J could become. I am overjoyed that their families have each decided to continue the legacy of their loved ones in a way that will transform Theater J's place in the national landscape."

Adds Managing Director Jojo Ruf: "These prizes will allow us to recognize extraordinary writing in the field, to deepen relationships with artists who are creating significant Jewish works, and to celebrate both established playwrights and those who have yet to be discovered."

For more information about the submission process and to apply for the either prize, please visit Theater J's website.





