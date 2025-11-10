Neil Simon's THE DINNER PARTY to be Presented at Selah Theatre Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Selah Theatre Project will present Neil Simon's The Dinner Party, directed by Bleu Do'zia, performing at StoneBranch Center for the Arts as part of the organization's Roaming Mainstage Season.

Set in an elegant private dining room in Paris, The Dinner Party gathers three divorced couples for what initially appears to be a tasteful evening out until the host's true intentions emerge. As stories unfold and emotions surface, Simon's signature humor blends with poignant honesty, offering a warm and surprising meditation on love, loss, and growth."This play feels like sitting inside someone's heart," said Director Bleu Do'zia. "It's funny, it's messy, and it's deeply human, exactly the kind of theatre that belongs close enough for the audience to feel it. This production places the audience right in the heart of the conversation - intimate, honest, and a little delightfully chaotic."

Feed the Valley Theatre Challenge - This month, Selah Theatre Project is joining local community theaters across the region to fight food insecurity right here in the Valley.Audiences are invited to bring:Non-perishable food items. A donation box will be available at every performance. Let's fill it - and then overflow it.

We're challenging other theatres to do the same.

Because theatre builds community - and community takes care of its own.

About the Play: Six former spouses. A beautifully set table. A mysterious invitation.

What begins as a simple dinner becomes a vulnerable, funny, and moving conversation about love, memory, and becoming better versions of ourselves. Simon's signature humor meets tender reflection, making this play ideal for audiences seeking connection and warmth this season.