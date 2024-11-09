Monumental Theatre Company to Present Third Annual SUNDAY FUNDAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Monumental Theatre Company has announced its third annual Sunday Funday, an upbeat bottomless drag cabaret to take place on December 8, 2024. Sunday Funday: A Power Pop Girlie Drag Cabaret will feature a cast of local musical theatre talent and singing drag queens, a three-piece band music directed by Marika Countouris, as well as bottomless drinks. Tickets for this event are on sale now. The performance will take place at 4:00 P.M. at the metro-accessible Westerly, an innovatively designed 9,000-square-foot retail-space-turned-theater and the home of Theater Alliance's 2024-2025 season.

Local D.C. drag queens, Tiara Missou and Echinacea Monroe will combine forces to co-host this year's Sunday Funday. Both queens are frequent Monumental collaborators and previous Sunday Funday hosts. Tiara Missou, who is also known as David Singleton (Choreographer: tick, tick… BOOM! and Songs For a New World) hosted Sunday Funday in 2023, and Echinacea Monroe, who also goes by the name Solomon Parker (Signature Theatre: Hair; Olney Theatre Center: Kinky Boots; Monumental Theatre Company: Pippin) hosted Monumental's first annual Sunday Funday in 2022.

Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes shared that “the Monumental family is ecstatic that Sunday Funday keeps growing and expanding every year. Our mics are ‘hot to go', the drinks are flowing, and this year's theme is so electrifying we just had to bring back not one, but two queens to host the show. I relish any opportunity to welcome back Tiara Missou (he/him) and Echinacea Monroe (any pronouns).” Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor added that “Our drag queen hosts will be joined by Geocel Batista (she/her), Caro Dubberly (they/them), Jordyn Taylor (she/her), and Wood Van Meter (he/him). Our cast will give our audience a ‘taste' of contemporary hits by some of today's fiercest femmes in pop such as Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter and will even make a special Monumental performance announcement! So get ready for a ‘brat' winter!” The performers have also generously agreed to donate 50% of their tips to Monumental Theatre Company.

In addition to individual tickets, table tickets for Sunday Funday: A Power Pop Girlie Drag Cabaret will also be available. Individual tickets are $35. Artist under 35 tickets are available for $20 (patrons must show I.D. at the door). A table for four guests can be purchased for $160. Table tickets include preferred seating and either a bottle of wine or champagne. Patrons may pay $20 for bottomless specialty drinks or $25 at the door. Individual drinks and bottles will also be available for purchase as well as a diverse selection of concessions. Please email matre@monumentaltheatre.org for more information about sponsorships.

Sunday Funday: A Power Pop Girlie Drag Cabaret takes place Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM at the Westerly (Theatre Alliance: 340 Maple Dr SW, Washington, DC 20024) and will run 90 minutes with no intermission.

Monumental Theatre Company, winner of the 2018 Helen Hayes John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company, is a professional, nonprofit theatre dedicated to promoting, producing, and providing platforms for emerging artists. They work to develop new works, new views on established works, and the next generation of theatre goers in the Washington, D.C. community.

