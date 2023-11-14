Monumental Theatre Company to Present Second Annual SUNDAY FUNDAY

Monumental Theatre Company will host its second annual Sunday Funday, a wintery-disco bottomless drag cabaret on December 17, 2023. Back by popular demand, Sunday Funday will feature a cast of local musical theatre talent and singing drag queens, a three-piece band music directed by Marika Countouris, as well as bottomless drinks. Tickets for this event are on sale now. The performance will take place at 3:00 P.M. in the black box theatre in the Ainslie Arts Center on the campus of Episcopal High School.

Sunday Funday will be hosted by local drag queen and frequent Monumental collaborator Tiara Missou, also known as David Singleton (Choreographer: Songs For a New World and tick, tick… BOOM!). Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes shared that “Monumental is always thrilled at any opportunity to welcome back David Singleton! Tiara Missou is the ideal queen to host this one-of-a-kind experience perfect for drag show newbies and seasoned drag fans alike.” Additionally, Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor added that “after last year's great success, Monumental is excited to share Sunday Funday, but this time even bigger and better. Just like last year, our fierce drag and cabaret performers (to be announced on social media soon) will sing live and will belt out your favorite songs from wintery holiday tunes to Broadway hits. But this time, attendees will also receive an exclusive announcement: the title of Monumental's 2024 summer show.”

The performers have generously agreed to donate 50% of their tips to Monumental Theatre Company. To tip a queen, simply extend your hand and present the bill. Please refrain from touching queens without their consent, and only offer money with your hands.

In addition to individual tickets, table tickets for Sunday Funday will also be available. Individual tickets are $30. Artist under 35 tickets are available for $15 (patrons must show I.D. at the door). A table for four guests can be purchased for $140. Table tickets include preferred seating and either a bottle of wine or champagne. Patrons may pay $20 for bottomless specialty drinks or $25 at the door. Individual drinks and bottles will also be available for purchase as well as a diverse selection of concessions. Please email matre@monumentaltheatre.org for more information about sponsorships.

Sunday Funday takes place Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00PM at the Ainslie Arts Center in Alexandria, VA (3900 West Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22304) and will run 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are available online at Click Here.