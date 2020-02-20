Meet the Artistic Directors of Monumental Theatre Company

Monumental Theatre Company was founded in 2015 and has become a staple in the DC theatre scene. Monumental was the recipient of the John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company in 2018 and has earned 17 Helen Hayes Award nominations since becoming eligible. Monumental Theatre Company's 2020 season begins March 5th with the musical comedy Head Over Heels, which features music by The Go-Go's. The upcoming season also features The Drowsy Chaperone and Songs for a New World. Co-Artistic Directors Jimmy Mavrikes and Michael Windsor answer questions in this article.

How long has your theatre been in existence?

Jimmy: We founded the company in 2015 with our other co-founder, Beth Amann, and are starting our 6th season!





Head Over Heels, The Drowsy Chaperone, and Songs For A New World.





Jimmy: Monumental's overall goal is to expand our audience base. We were very lucky to have so many people come out to Alexandria for Be More Chill, and are looking to continue with them, as well as reach out to other theatre goers and people who have yet to discover how much they love theatre. We produce big theatre experiences in an intimate environment, and we can't wait to welcome our patrons for this season.





Michael: An exciting, eclectic season of theatre that is extremely definitive of what Monumental does- fresh contemporary shows that appeal to the next generation of theatre goers.





Jimmy: Head Over Heels was groundbreaking on Broadway and really wasn't given much of a chance. The show features the first out non-binary character in a lead role and featured Peppermint, the first trans person to originate a role in a Broadway Musical. We wanted to continue this celebration in DC and have talented cast members and designers from many facets of the LGBTQ+ community. Head Over Heels is also a unique combination of 1980's pop and 16th-century literature, which doesn't seem like it goes together, but in its own exciting way, absolutely does.





Michael: Drowsy was always a "bucket list" show for Monumental. It's the type of campy, musical theatre that never gets old and it appealing across multiple generations. With all the stresses in today's world, we could all use a little camp and Drowsy offers just that!





Michael: The music. Jason Robert Brown is, arguably, one of the best musical theatre composers of all time. He has a way of writing songs that hook you from the start and can pull you in so many ways. Songs for a New World is the epitome of JRB; a collection of emotion through song.





Jimmy: We offer 3 ticket and 6 ticket flex passes. You can save up to $40, and it's a great way to take your friends to the theatre!





Jimmy: We are striving to grow Monumental into a Regional Equity Theatre with our own space. This is the first year we are doing three mainstage shows- a big step for us. We would like to continue on this way and have more programming throughout the year. We plan to be a household name in DC theatre within the next 5 years.





Michael: We create a theatrical experience that is very different from the stuffy ways of the past. We want Monumental to feel like home- a place where our audiences are not only there to see theatre, but to catch up with friends and have conversations. Monumental is the theatre for the 21st century.

Michael: Visit our website, www.monumentaltheatre.org, and follow us on social media to learn more about special events like our late-night show, industry night and other show-specific events.





Michael: Technology is great, phones are nice, and the streaming ways of today are revolutionary. But there is nothing like being in a room with a group of people experiencing live theatre. Technology offers entertainment, but not necessarily, an experience. "Interaction" is the word that comes to mind; whether audience to performer, performer to audience, audience to audience- live theatre (specifically at Monumental) offers a chance to interact with people in a way that would be impossible from behind a screen. It sparks and encourages conversation in the moment. We hope you'll join us for one of these experiences.

Christian Montgomery and the Be More Chill cast (2019)

Photo Credit: RJ Pavel

Tickets & More Information: https://www.monumentaltheatre.org/





