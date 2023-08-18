Maryland Commemorates The 60th Anniv. Of The 'I Have A Dream' March On Washington In Annapolis, August 26

Saturday's activities will also include a youth program and a commemorative civil rights mural. Sunday's activities will include a health resource fair and worship.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from Signature's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUN Photo 1 Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Kennedy Center
Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Photo 4 Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage

Maryland Commemorates The 60th Anniv. Of The 'I Have A Dream' March On Washington In Annapolis, August 26

Maryland Commemorates The 60th Anniv. Of The 'I Have A Dream' March On Washington In Annapolis, August 26

In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech and the March on Washington, the Caucus of African American Leaders (CAAL) and partners are planning a two-day Maryland commemoration full of events on Saturday, August 26th, and Sunday, August 27th in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. The centerpiece of the weekend will be Saturday's March on Washington reenactment and formal program with a keynote speech by Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University. Saturday's activities will also include a youth program and a commemorative civil rights mural. Sunday's activities will include a health resource fair and worship service.

 

Carl Snowden, Convener of CAAL said “Join us as we commemorate, educate, and activate Marylanders, honoring this milestone in history led by Martin Luther King Jr. and paving the way for a brighter future.” For more information and to register, visit aacaal.org/mow60thanniversary.

 

The Morgan State Marching Band will lead the march starting at 10 AM, along with many other statewide civic and religious organizations. Carrying signs that speak to the civil rights issues of today are encouraged for participants! Starting at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, the march will proceed to Clay Street, pass the Banneker-Douglass Museum to view the mural, and go on to Church Circle and down Main Street, ending at the Annapolis City Dock.

There, at Susan Campbell Park at noon, a formal program will be held.  In collaboration with the offices of the County Executive of Anne Arundel County and the Mayor of the City of Annapolis, a list of people who attended the March on Washington in 1963 has been compiled, and they will be honored at the program. Special guest speakers on the program include keynote speaker  Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University, and Willie Flowers, President of the NAACP Maryland State Conference. The organizers expect thousands of people from across the state of Maryland to attend.

The Youth Program, starting at 10 AM at Susan Campbell Park, will showcase young people from around the state, including winners of the art and dance contests, and will include an inspirational speaker. A civil rights mural, led by artist and muralist Nikki Brooks, will be created at 10 AM at the Banneker-Douglass Museum, Annapolis (however participants can come as early as 8 AM).

Sunday's commemoration activities will include a 1 PM health resource fair at the Fresh Start Church, 120 N. Langley Rd, Glen Burnie. Visitors are invited to talk with health resource vendors and enjoy good food from local food trucks. At 3 PM there will be an uplifting and empowering worship service and vigil at the Fresh Start Church.

Registration is required for Sunday's activities and is highly encouraged for Saturday's activities. For more information and to register, visit aacaal.org/mow60thanniversary.

 
The events are sponsored by the Caucus of African American Leaders, Banneker-Douglass Museum, Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County.

 

 

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, August 26

The March Reenactment & Program | 10:00am - 4:00pm

Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, 511 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, and will travel to Susan Campbell Park at Annapolis City Dock, 1 Dock Street

Registration: http://bit.ly/MOWAnnapolisMarch

Youth Program  | 10:00am

Susan Campbell Park at Annapolis City Dock, 1 Dock Street, Annapolis MD 21401

M﻿ural | 10:00am*

*Come as early as 8am if you want to participate in the creation of the mural.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis MD 21401

Register: https://bit.ly/MOWMural

Sunday, August 27

Activation Sunday | Morning Services Across Maryland

Health Resource Fair | 1:00pm

Fresh Start Church,120 N. Langley Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland

Worship Service & Vigil | 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Fresh Start Church,120 N. Langley Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland

Registration is required: https://bit.ly/MOWSundayWorship

ABOUT CAAL

The purpose of the CAAL is to fight for the human rights of African Americans and to create a just society. The CAAL believes in the principle that the rights of women, labor, LGBTQ, environmentalist,  and all marginalized groups must be both respected and protected. For over 10 years the Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County has been at the forefront of human and civil rights in Anne Arundel County promoting civil and human justice and fighting for the rights of African Americans.

#

Interviews are available with Carl Snowden, Chairman of CAAL Anne Arundel County, Rev. Dr. Tamara E. Wilson, Chair of the March on Washington 60th Anniversary Maryland Commemoration Committee, and Dr. Edwin T. Johnson, Chair of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture.

Photo Cut Line: In 2021 CAAL members held a civil rights march in Ocean City, MD. At the head of the march (L to R) was Randy Curtis, community advocate, Lewis Bracy, retired NSA police officer, Carl Snowden, chair of the Caucus  of African American Leaders and Rev. Maurice Bowden of Baltimore County.



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award Recipient Chase Elodia To Perform A Photo
ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award Recipient Chase Elodia To Perform At Renowned DC JazzFest

The ASCAP Foundation, under the leadership of President Paul Williams and Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton, has joined forces with the DC Jazz Festival, headed by President & CEO Sunny Sumter, to support the development of up-and-coming jazz artists.

2
Review: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre Photo
Review: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre

What did our critic think of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre? Andy Warhol once questioned, “I wonder if it’s possible to have a love affair that lasts forever.” The Bridges of Madison County answers this with its sweeping Jason Robert Brown score, following the extramarital affair between Francesca (Erin Davie), an Italian war bride, and Robert (Mark Evans), a lost National Geographic photographer. Based on the Robert James Waller novel, Bridges is set in 1960s rural Iowa as Francesa sees her husband, Bud (Cullen R. Titmas), and her two children off to go to the state fair for a few days. That’s when Robert Kincade rides up her driveway, lost and looking for directions. What follows is a four-day whirlwind that changes Francesa’s life forever.

3
DC JazzFest 2023 Unveils All-Star Lineup for 19th Annual Celebration Photo
DC JazzFest 2023 Unveils All-Star Lineup for 19th Annual Celebration

Get ready for the 19th Annual DC JazzFest, featuring a stellar lineup of regional, national, and global jazz artists. Find out more about the festival schedule and ticket information here.

4
Community Voices Talk To The National Mall In Washington DC Photo
Community Voices Talk To The National Mall In Washington DC

Notch Theatre Company presents Wild Home: An American Odyssey, a community event and play reading based on real climate justice.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: 'Temporarily Lost' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre Video Video: 'Temporarily Lost' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre
Watch the Trailer for THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre Video
Watch the Trailer for THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cambodian Rock Band
Arena Stage (7/19-8/27)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cambodian Rock Band
The Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (7/19-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chanticleer
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Virginia Opera: Sanctuary Road
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/04-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jacob Collier: The Orchestral DJESSE Show
Concert Hall at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (9/05-9/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/25-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
The Keegan Theatre (8/19-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mutts Gone Nuts
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You