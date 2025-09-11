MISS HOLMES RETURNS Comes to Centerstage Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A young woman is on the run, wanted for murder. The dead man’s ties to a shadowy criminal underworld have brought the case to the attention of Sherlock and Watson, who are pursuing a mastermind known only as The Professor. Sherlock has been asked by the government to find and destroy The Professor’s web of corruption. However, their path to shedding light on the seedier parts of society has put them on a collision course with the pillars of power in the British Empire…and Sherlock’s own brother. At turns funny, suspenseful, and insightful, this standalone sequel to Centerstage’s highly-praised Miss Holmes will keep you guessing and gasping until the very end.

Rating: Suggested ages 12+ for complex themes and mild violence.

This production features local (and some returning from Miss Holmes) actors Trista Duval as Miss Sherlock Homes, Atlas Peek as Dr. Dorothy Watson, Varun Kainth as Mycroft Homes, Tim Takechi as Geoffrey Lestrade, Amy Anderson as Mrs. Hudson, Mrinalini Msriin as Priya Singh, Bil Nowicki as Daniel Burke, Shelleigh-Mairi Ferguson as Josephine Butler, Christina Ramirez as Olive McGann, Aya Hashiguchi as Mrs. Wiggins, Josh Wingerter as Adam Worthington, and Jonna Nguyen as Dock Worker.

Miss Holmes Returns is written by Christopher Walsh, and is directed by local director Alyson Soma. Niclas Olson is the tech director and set designer, Elizabeth Bonar is the lighting designer, costumes are designed by Krista Lofgren, the visual artist is Shawna Myatt, props by Jeffery Swiney-Weaver, set dressing is done by Jeff Wallace Jr., Chelsea “Mo” Moniz is the sound designer, stage manager is Ashlyn Bagocius with Dean Marshall as assistant stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $40 in advance (online or over the phone) and $43 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available.