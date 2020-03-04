Kiran Ahluwalia to Tour In Select East Coast Cities In April 

Two time JUNO Award Winning singer Kiran Ahluwalia will be performing select East Coast dates in April, including appearances at The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C. and Joe's Pub in New York City.

Kiran returns to the road in support of her latest, critically acclaimed album

7 Billion, (Six Degrees Records), after a February appearance at the Barns at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA and a successful fall 2019 West Coast tour - including her Berkeley concert being filmed by Northern California Public Television as part of their Live From The Freight & Salvage concert series, to be aired later this season (air date TBA).

Now Kiran will bring her unique mix of contemporary Indian music including, Sufi songs, Punjabi folk, African sounds, and her own Urban Desi originals to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chapel Hill, NC (full tour dates below). Accompanying her on these dates is her 5-piece ensemble helmed by renowned DownBeat poll-winning guitarist and composer Rez Abbasi, along with Louis Simao on keyboards, Russell Carter on drums and Nitin Mitta on tabla.

In addition, Kiran has two upcoming radio appearances in March and April. She will perform live with her band this Friday March 6th at Noon on "Rhythm and News", on NPR-affiliate KSOR/ Jefferson Public Radio. Click here for info and info for listening live. And Kiran will be interviewed and perform live on WNYC's arts and culture program All of It on Friday, April 24rh.

Kiran Ahluwalia April 2020 Tour Dates

4/23 - Carolina Performing Arts Series, Chapel Hill, NC

4/25 - Joe's Pub, New York, NY

4/28 - Kennedy Center, Millennium Stage, Washington, DC

4/29 - District of Raga Series, Bossa Bistro, Washington, DC





