Kennedy Center Cancels Performances of AIN'T TOO PROUD Due to COVID-19

The Kennedy Center has announced the cancellation of performances through December 28 of Ain't Too Proud.

"Even with robust precautions in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been identified within the fully vaccinated company of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations prior to the Washington, D.C. engagement," reads a statement on the theatre's website.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the start of Ain't Too Proud at the Kennedy Center has been postponed until Tuesday, December 28. The wellness of our artists, crew, staff, volunteers, and patrons remains of the utmost importance."

If you have tickets to performances between 12/15 and 12/26, please visit the Ticket Exchange page to see your options.

Performances are set to run through January 16, 2022.

Learn more at https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/theater/2021-2022/aint-too-proud/