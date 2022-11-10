Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Keegan Theatre Announces Cast and Team of AN IRISH CAROL

The production runs December 15-31, 2022.

Nov. 10, 2022  

The Keegan Theatre has announced the 2022 cast and team of Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL, Keegan's own holiday tradition returning for its 12th year, playing December 15-31, 2022.

"Since its world premiere in 2011, AN IRISH CAROL has been a special part of every Keegan season," comments production director and Keegan founding director Mark A. Rhea, "and over the years it's truly grown into one of DC's favorite holiday traditions. We always look forward to sharing this original work with patrons and connecting with our community through its story of friendship, compassion, and redemption."

About the play: AN IRISH CAROL is an homage to Dickens' classic - told as only the Irish can. This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve - challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future - David's life may change forever.

The cast of AN IRISH CAROL features returning favorites Kevin Adams, David Jourdan, Timothy H. Lynch, Mike Kozemchak, Mick Tinder, and Michael Replogle, with Taylor Witt, Jared H. Graham, and Sarah Chapin who join the cast for this year's production.

In addition to director Mark A. Rhea, the artistic team includes Mary Doebel (Stage Manager), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties & Set Dressing Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Resident Scenic Designer & Lead Carpenter), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer), Craig Miller (Hair & Make-up Designer), Jake Null (Sound Designer), Kelly Peacock (Costume Designer), and Matt Rippetoe (Original Music).

AN IRISH CAROL runs December 15-31, 2022 with evening performances Monday-Saturday at 8:00 pm and performances on Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. On Friday, December 16, Keegan will host a Young Professionals Happy Hour before the performance. Discounted tickets include a pre-show drink, exclusive access to Keegan's upstairs lounge, and a seat for that evening's performance.

Details and tickets, including discounted custom ticket packages, are available at www.keegantheatre.com.


