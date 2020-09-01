Helen Hayes Awards Kicks Off Series of Virtual Events on August 31; Four Winners Announced!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The 2020 Helen Hayes Awards-recognizing outstanding work produced on Washington-area stages in 2019-are being celebrated as a series of virtual events, from August 31 to September 11, 2020, with a grand finale on September 25.

Winners were announced for Outstanding Lighting Design, as well as Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Hayes and Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Helen.

Check out the list of nominees, with winners in bold, below!

Outstanding Lighting Design - Helen

Johnathan Alexander Topdog/Underdog Avant Bard Theatre

Brian S. Allard Cyrano de Bergerac Synetic Theater

Lynn Joslin On Air Creative Cauldron

Conor Mulligan columbinus 1st Stage

Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer), Kelly Colburn (Projections/Media Designer) Blood at the Root Theater Alliance

Outstanding Lighting Design - Hayes

Colin K. Bills Cabaret Olney Theatre Center

William D'Eugenio The Brothers Size 1st Stage

Adam Honore A Chorus Line Signature Theatre

Sherrice Mojgani The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Round House Theatre

Rui Rita Into the Woods Ford's Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Hayes

Samantha M Gershman A Chorus Line Signature Theatre

Jade Jones Into the Woods Ford's Theatre

Donna Migliaccio Cabaret Olney Theatre Center

Tracy Lynn Olivera Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Olney Theatre Center

Tracy Lynn Olivera Assassins Signature Theatre

Christopher Bloch Assassins Signature Theatre

Jeff Gorti A Chorus Line Signature Theatre

Vincent Kempski Assassins Signature Theatre

Bobby Smith Grand Hotel Signature Theatre

Jacob Scott Tischler Singin' in the Rain Olney Theatre Center

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Helen

Tanya DeLeon Fame, The Musical GALA Hispanic Theatre

Gabriella DeLuca Legally Blonde The Keegan Theatre

Nora Palka On Air Creative Cauldron

Eleanor Todd Disney's Beauty and the Beast Creative Cauldron

Karen Vincent Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" Adventure Theatre MTC

Caroline Wolfson Daddy Long Legs Monumental Theatre Company

Kurt Boehm Daddy Long Legs Monumental Theatre Company

Juan Luis Espinal Fame, The Musical GALA Hispanic Theatre

Christian Montgomery Little Shop of Horrors Constellation Theatre Company

John Poncy A Christmas Story Toby's Dinner Theatre

Jonah Schwartz Huckleberry Finn's Big River Adventure Theatre MTC

