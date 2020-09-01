Helen Hayes Awards Kicks Off Series of Virtual Events on August 31; Four Winners Announced!
The 2020 Helen Hayes Awards are being celebrated as a series of virtual events, from August 31 to September 11.
The first virtual Helen Hayes Awards ceremony kicked off with the first night of its multi-night event last night, August 31.
The 2020 Helen Hayes Awards-recognizing outstanding work produced on Washington-area stages in 2019-are being celebrated as a series of virtual events, from August 31 to September 11, 2020, with a grand finale on September 25.
Winners were announced for Outstanding Lighting Design, as well as Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Hayes and Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Helen.
Check out the list of nominees, with winners in bold, below!
Outstanding Lighting Design - Helen
Johnathan Alexander Topdog/Underdog Avant Bard Theatre
Brian S. Allard Cyrano de Bergerac Synetic Theater
Lynn Joslin On Air Creative Cauldron
Conor Mulligan columbinus 1st Stage
Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer), Kelly Colburn (Projections/Media Designer) Blood at the Root Theater Alliance
Outstanding Lighting Design - Hayes
Colin K. Bills Cabaret Olney Theatre Center
William D'Eugenio The Brothers Size 1st Stage
Adam Honore A Chorus Line Signature Theatre
Sherrice Mojgani The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Round House Theatre
Rui Rita Into the Woods Ford's Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Hayes
Samantha M Gershman A Chorus Line Signature Theatre
Jade Jones Into the Woods Ford's Theatre
Donna Migliaccio Cabaret Olney Theatre Center
Tracy Lynn Olivera Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Olney Theatre Center
Tracy Lynn Olivera Assassins Signature Theatre
Christopher Bloch Assassins Signature Theatre
Jeff Gorti A Chorus Line Signature Theatre
Vincent Kempski Assassins Signature Theatre
Bobby Smith Grand Hotel Signature Theatre
Jacob Scott Tischler Singin' in the Rain Olney Theatre Center
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Helen
Tanya DeLeon Fame, The Musical GALA Hispanic Theatre
Gabriella DeLuca Legally Blonde The Keegan Theatre
Nora Palka On Air Creative Cauldron
Eleanor Todd Disney's Beauty and the Beast Creative Cauldron
Karen Vincent Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" Adventure Theatre MTC
Caroline Wolfson Daddy Long Legs Monumental Theatre Company
Kurt Boehm Daddy Long Legs Monumental Theatre Company
Juan Luis Espinal Fame, The Musical GALA Hispanic Theatre
Christian Montgomery Little Shop of Horrors Constellation Theatre Company
John Poncy A Christmas Story Toby's Dinner Theatre
Jonah Schwartz Huckleberry Finn's Big River Adventure Theatre MTC