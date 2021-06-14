HEY PRESTO-N is Coming to the Charter Theatre

Get ready to pick your jaws up off the floor with Hey Presto-n! A night of illusion and Magic at the Charter Theatre on 30 June.

Making up part of Preston Live Arts Festival (21 - 30 June) Hey Presto-n promises to blow you away as a cast of incredible conjurers defy reality with mind bending tricks! The magical line up of superstar illusionists includes Jamie Raven (from Britain's Got Talent), Edward Hilsum (The Magic Circle Triple Crown Champion), Mark Shortland (from Penn and Teller Fool Us), Marcus Lewis (The Hypnotist) and Alex Jesson's Matricks Illusion.

Jamie Ravena??is aa??Magiciana??anda??Illusionista??whoa??burst onto an unsuspecting world during the 2015 series of Britain's Got Talent. His magic amazed audiences and even made the famously magic loathinga??Simon Cowella??exclaim,a??"I now actually believe in magic!"a?? In 2015, Jamie headlineda??"The Illusionists"a??at The Shaftesbury Theatre, which went on to break the box office recorda??and in doing so became the most successful Magic show in thea??history of London's West End. Having toured more than 17 countries and playing over 150 venues once, his online videos have now been seen over 800 million times, making him one of the most watched magicians in the world today.

Mark Shortland a multi-award winning magician has entertained audiences around the world, from regular performances at The Magic Castle Hollywood, to a starring role on the U.S. TV show holiday special 'Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us'; from sell out shows at The London Palladium and Blackpool Opera House, to performing on the top luxury cruise liners as they sail the globe.a?? Mark's fun packed performances engage audiences with a mixture of illusions, audience participation and a "unique brand of comedy" that are all blended with an individual style of magic and suggestion, creating an act that the edge of your seat was made for.

The Magic Circle Triple Crown Champion Edward Hilsum was voted 'Stage Magician of the Year' by The Magic Circle, 'British Champion of Magic' by the International Brotherhood of Magicians and 'International Rising Star of Magic' by the renowned Magicana organisation. Edward's performances feature ground-breaking magic, presented in a refreshingly contemporary style. His original stage shows have received critical acclaim at the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival and for five years, Edward starred in the record-breaking 'Champions of Magic' spectacular, touring theatres throughout the UK and North America.

Alex Jesson is aa??world class illusionista??and a born showman who has been astonishing audiences with grand illusion shows internationally and all over the UK for many years now.a?? In 2004, Alexander and his sister, Emily began to create the show "Matricks" and have come a long way since, working alongside the likes of Stephen Mulhern, KSI, Ashley Banjo anda??Diversity. Matricks have also beena??seen on "The Sidemen Show" and ITV's 'Keep It In The Family' with Bradley Walsh, where they've perplexed millions with their original set pieces, dynamic soundtrack and powerful performances. Matricks combines elements of danger, comedy and charm, managing to bewilder audiences time after time.a??However what makes Matricks truly dynamic is the contrast between set pieces; stylish fast paced magic and illusion with dance using current music and special effects. The show is designed to balance comedy and light heartedness with curiosity, mystery and thrill!a??

Completing the line-up is Marcus Lewis, a world class magician and hypnotist. Marcus effortlessly combines strong, mind blowing magic, mind boggling mentalism and mind altering suggestion in a unique way.

For an astonishing and electrifying night out for the whole family

Preston Live Arts Festival has been made possible following funding from the DCMS Cultural Recovery Fund and Preston City Council.

All events and performance will be compliant with all current government recommendations and legislation at the time of the event. Details will be available on the Preston Live Arts Festival website.