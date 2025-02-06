George Mason's College Of Visual & Performing Arts Launches The Give Voice Initiative To Modernize The Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts has announced the public launch of the Give Voice initiative, a $35 million fundraising effort to renovate and modernize the Center for the Arts into a state-of-the-art venue. The Give Voice initiative is part of Mason Now: Power the Possible—the university's first one-billion-dollar comprehensive fundraising campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship.

“For decades, our Center for the Arts has been a beacon for talent and innovation, a proving ground for students learning their craft and pursuing their passions, and home to world-class performances as the cultural hub of our region,” George Mason University President Gregory Washington said. “The Give Voice initiative will ensure that the arts remain a front door to the university, as they have been for 6.5 million patrons who have been enriched and inspired by their shared experiences in this storied building.”



Built in 1990, the Center for the Arts has supported the early work of George Mason University students whose careers led them to Broadway, and has hosted Grammy, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning artists—and U.S. presidents. The modernization aims to improve and enhance the venue's ability to support the needs of artists, audiences, and the students and faculty of CVPA. It will include major technological and acoustical upgrades; improved accessibility, sightlines, and aesthetics; additional aisles on Orchestra and Balcony levels; a remodeled lobby; expanded teaching and rehearsal spaces; a new donor lounge; expanded restrooms; and more.



“So many people have told us that there are really two eras in George Mason history—before and after the Center for the Arts opened its doors,” CVPA Dean Rick Davis said. “I think this transformation will be thought of in the same way in years to come, as we create a modern, technology-rich, visually stunning, and artist- and audience-friendly home for all who enjoy the arts, whether as a creator or an audience member.”

The Give Voice initiative quietly began with a $10 million gift from Barry Dewberry and Arlene Evans, which was announced in April 2022 as part of George Mason University's 50th anniversary celebration. Their transformative gift set the stage for this capital initiative towards the reimagining of the Center for the Arts for future generations. Upon the conclusion of its renovation, the Center for the Arts will be renamed the Barry Dewberry and Arlene Evans Center for the Arts in recognition of their visionary support.

“My father, Sid Dewberry, was one of the founding fathers of George Mason and he had a special fondness for music,” said Barry Dewberry. “Towards the end of his life, Arlene and I saw the need to pick up the baton and continue supporting George Mason and Mason Arts. We recognize the important role the Center for the Arts plays and what this renovation will do to heighten the experience for students, visiting artists, and the public. Arlene and I are honored to make the lead gift for the Give Voice initiative, and we look forward to seeing the exciting results.”

In addition to the Dewberry/Evans gift, the Center for the Arts has also secured a $6 million gift from the Peterson Family Foundation. The Peterson Family gift—announced in May 2024—specifically supports enhancements to the Center for the Arts' Concert Hall and lobby. These spaces will be renamed the Peterson Auditorium and the Peterson Family Lobby, respectively.

With the Dewberry/Evans and Peterson gifts, along with many other instrumental philanthropists pledging support, Give Voice has raised nearly $18 million of its $35 million goal. An additional $35 million towards the reimagination of the Center for the Arts is anticipated to come from George Mason University.

The Give Voice initiative was officially announced at the Mason Arts Elevated event held on February 5 at the Center for the Arts. The event brought together distinguished donors, university and local leaders, and VIP guests.

Mason Arts is the collective presence of the arts embedded throughout George Mason. In addition to CVPA, Mason Arts includes seven community arts programs, galleries across three campuses, and multiple performance venues—both physical and digital.

Part of the Mason Now: Power the Possible campaign, the event also brought awareness to additional fundraising priorities across Mason Arts, including student scholarships; the development of a George Mason Arts District with sculpture installations on the Fairfax Campus; expanding facilities for the growing Film and Video Studies and Computer Game Design programs; support for chair positions and professorships to recruit and retain outstanding faculty; funds to create a concept plan for an art museum; and the Hylton Performing Arts Center Endowment Fund, supporting its performances and arts education opportunities for the public, veterans, and students of all ages.

Additional information about the Center for the Arts renovation is available on the Give Voice initiative website. Project specifics, including the renovation timeline, will be announced at a later date and updated on the website.

