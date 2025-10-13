Gala Hispanic Theatre to Host 21st Annual FUEGO FLAMENCO FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GALA Hispanic Theatre will continue its beloved fall tradition with the 21st Annual Fuego Flamenco Festival, running November 6–22, 2025. Renowned for bringing top International Artists to an intimate tablao setting, the festival celebrates flamenco as a living, universal art form that honors tradition while embracing innovation.

The festival opens November 6–10 with the Washington, D.C. premiere of Crónica de un suceso, created, choreographed, and performed by Rafael Ramírez of Spain. The piece pays tribute to the legendary Spanish flamenco artist Antonio Gades, whose artistry shaped the evolution of modern flamenco.

From November 14–16, GALA will restage the powerful ensemble work Enredo by Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company, directed by Edwin Aparicio and Aleksey Kulikov. The piece, which premiered at GALA in 2023, reflects the dual nature of the human experience—individual and social—through exquisite dance and music.

The festival will close November 21–22 with the world premiere of Las mujeres que habitan en mí, created, choreographed, and performed by acclaimed Spanish artist Irene Lozano. The work offers a deeply personal journey through Lozano’s inner world, exploring the multiple selves that inhabit her spirit.

In addition to these performances, the festival will include two interactive programs. Aula de Flamenco, held November 8 at 2 p.m., will gather artists, scholars, and educators to discuss the diverse cultural influences that shaped flamenco’s development in Spain and beyond. The event is presented by Torcuart and led by Dr. José Miguel Hernández Jaramillo, Ph.D. in Advanced Flamenco Studies. Flamenco en Familia, on November 15 at 1:30 p.m., will introduce younger audiences to flamenco through dance and music led by Sara Jerez and Ricardo Marlow.

Press Night and Artist Receptions will take place Friday, November 7 at 8 p.m. for Crónica de un suceso and Friday, November 14 at 8 p.m. for Enredo.

Tickets and Venue Information

Single tickets range from $25 to $50, with discounts available for seniors, students, teachers, military, and groups. Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The Flamenco Festival Pass, priced at $120, includes admission to all three mainstage shows.

GALA Hispanic Theatre is located at 3333 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C., at the historic Tivoli Theatre. Parking is available at the Giant Food garage on Park Road NW for a $4 flat rate with validation. The theatre is accessible via the Columbia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow lines). For tickets and more information, visit www.galatheatre.org or call 202-234-7174.