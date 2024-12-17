Ford's Theatre Holds Military Appreciation Night at A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ford's Theatre held its third annual Military Appreciation Night performance of A Christmas Carol. This special event, designed to honor and celebrate the holiday season with members of the military and their families in the historic Ford's Theatre, continues Ford's longtime efforts to share arts appreciation with veterans and active military members.

“As we work to advance Lincoln's unfinished work and celebrate the American experience, Ford's thanks all those who serve in the military,” said Paul R. Tetreault, director of Ford's Theatre. “We are pleased to share the joyous and celebratory spirit of the holidays with this honored group and their families through Dickens's story of transformation and redemption.”

Ford's Theatre has partnered with the Veterans Ticket Foundation (VetTix) for the last 12 years making free tickets available to 24 productions. Ford's Theatre created Military Appreciation Night in 2022 thanks to generous support from Lockheed Martin Corporation, which has supported Ford's Theatre for the past 20 years. Since then, more than 1,200 tickets to A Christmas Carol have been given to military families for Military Appreciation Night through a partnership with USO Mid-Atlantic.

“With nearly 20 percent of our workforce having served, currently serving or a military spouse, Lockheed Martin is deeply committed to supporting those in uniform and proud to recognize their dedication and sacrifice,” said Frank St. John, chief operating officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation. “We are pleased to partner with Ford's Theatre and the USO on Military Appreciation Night.”

Performances of the classic Charles Dickens story continue through December 31, 2024. This “musically high-spirited” and “infectiously jolly” (The Washington Post) production is adapted by Michael Wilson and directed by Michael Baron.

Craig Wallace (Fences, Necessary Sacrifices, Death of a Salesman, The Guard, Driving Miss Daisy) returns to Ford's as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. Also returning are Kimberly Gilbert (The Trip to Bountiful, Born Yesterday, Jefferson's Garden) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Justine “Icy” Moral (Ragtime, Into The Woods) as the Ghost of Christmas Past and the Ghost of Christmas Future and Joe Mallon (Little Shop of Horrors, SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, One Destiny) as the Clock Vendor.

A Christmas Carol runs approximately two hours with one intermission, and features Christmas caroling, a spirited children's company, spooky stage tricks and cheerful holiday dancing. Tickets and more information are available at fords.org/performance/a-christmas-carol-2024/.

