Ford's Theatre Announces June Live Streaming Events

Ford's Theatre Society announced its summer history-based live streaming events, including the Thursday discussion series Cabinet Conversations: Creativity, History and Leadership and the Abraham Lincoln Institute Online Lincoln Symposium.

Cabinet Conversations feature live discussions with scholars, artists and other thought leaders thinking aloud about the future of the arts, civics and history. Diverse in topic, each 30-minute conversation is facilitated by Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault or affiliated staff or artists, and connects the lessons of the Civil War, Lincoln's presidency and legacy to contemporary life. Cabinet Conversations are scheduled on a biweekly basis, and simulcast to audiences through digital platforms including Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter and the Ford's Theatre website. June events will take place at 4 p.m. EDT. A full schedule of Cabinet Conversations events will be posted online at https://www.fords.org/visit/virtual-events-and-special-tours/cabinet-conversations.

Cabinet Conversations in June are:

The Abraham Lincoln Institute (ALI) and Ford's Theatre Society present a bi-weekly live online symposium series focused on the life, career and legacy of President Abraham Lincoln, beginning June 8, 2020. Each event begins at 4:00 p.m. EDT and is simulcast to audiences through digital platforms including Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter and the Ford's Theatre website. Author and historian Jonathan W. White will introduce each speaker and facilitate the viewer Q&A which concludes each program. Symposium details are posted online at https://www.fords.org/visit/virtual-events-and-special-tours/abraham-lincoln-institute-symposium



Characterizing Lincoln/Historical Drama: Writing, Preserving, Presenting

June 4 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Playwright Richard Hellesen and actors David Selby and Craig Wallace discuss interpreting history through dramatic writing and actor portrayal-specifically, the relationship between abolitionist Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln. Selby and Wallace portrayed Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, respectively, in the Ford's Theatre 2012 production of Necessary Sacrifices. Hellesen is author of the Ford's commissions Necessary Sacrifices, One Destiny and Investigation: Detective McDevitt, among others. Discussion includes viewer Q&A.

Lessons from Lincoln's LeadershipJune 18 at 4:00 p.m. EDTAbraham Lincoln led the nation through four trying and divisive years of Civil War. Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina discusses what practical leadership lessons modern Americans managing crisis can learn from Lincoln's decisions, words, actions and alliances. Discussion includes viewer Q&A.

Event Hashtags:

#CabinetConversations #FordsFromHome

#LincolnLeadership #LincolnLegacy



Abraham Lincoln Institute Online Schedule:



June 8, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Dr. Carl Guarneri: Lincoln's Informer: Charles A. Dana and the Inside Story of the Union War

June 22, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EDTDr. Joseph A. Fry: Lincoln, Seward, and US Foreign Relations in the Civil War Era

July 6, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EDTWilliam E. Bartelt: Abe's Youth: Shaping the Future President

July 20, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EDTDr. James M. Lundberg: Horace Greeley: Print, Politics, and the Failure of American Nationhood

August 3, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. EDTJason Emerson: Mary Lincoln for the Ages

