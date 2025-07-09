Disney's MOANA JR. to be Presented By Moonlit Wings Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moonlit Wings Productions, in collaboration with the Fairfax County Park Authority, will present ACTify! Disney's Moana Jr. for one night only on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM at Oakton Elementary School in Oakton, Virginia.

This youth theatre production, performed by students ages 7-16, is the final presentation of Moonlit Wings' ACTify Performing Arts Camp, a two-week summer program known throughout Northern Virginia for its creative, performance-based learning model. In just ten days of rehearsal, participants mount a fully staged production, offering a showcase of developing talent and artistic collaboration.

Based on the acclaimed Disney film, Moana Jr. tells the story of a young wayfinder who sets out on a daring voyage to save her island and discover her destiny. With its themes of leadership, cultural pride, and finding one's voice, the musical is a fitting centerpiece for a youth performance.

"This production exemplifies what ACTify is all about," said Walid Chaya, Artistic Director of Moonlit Wings Productions. "We provide young artists with a professional-level theatre experience that builds confidence, teamwork, and creativity. It's incredible to witness how much they grow in just two weeks."