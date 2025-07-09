Disney's MOANA JR. to be Presented By Moonlit Wings Productions

The performance will take place on Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM.
Moonlit Wings Productions, in collaboration with the Fairfax County Park Authority, will present ACTify! Disney's Moana Jr. for one night only on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM at Oakton Elementary School in Oakton, Virginia.
This youth theatre production, performed by students ages 7-16, is the final presentation of Moonlit Wings' ACTify Performing Arts Camp, a two-week summer program known throughout Northern Virginia for its creative, performance-based learning model. In just ten days of rehearsal, participants mount a fully staged production, offering a showcase of developing talent and artistic collaboration.
Based on the acclaimed Disney film, Moana Jr. tells the story of a young wayfinder who sets out on a daring voyage to save her island and discover her destiny. With its themes of leadership, cultural pride, and finding one's voice, the musical is a fitting centerpiece for a youth performance.
"This production exemplifies what ACTify is all about," said Walid Chaya, Artistic Director of Moonlit Wings Productions. "We provide young artists with a professional-level theatre experience that builds confidence, teamwork, and creativity. It's incredible to witness how much they grow in just two weeks."
