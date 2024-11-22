Dance Institute of Washington Will Host THE SPIRIT OF KWANZAA Celebration

Dance Institute of Washington has announced their upcoming annual holiday celebration, The Spirit of Kwanzaa. This year sees the event moving to ATLAS Performing Arts Center and expanding from two to three performances, celebrating on December 20 (6pm), December 21 (6pm) and December 22 (3pm). DIW has an extensive list of local acclaimed choreographers involved in the event including Amanda Standard, Lesina Martin,Daniel Moore, Afi Soul Lydia and Ashanté Green. DIW is also excited to announce that they will be joined by GoGo dance artist Crazy Legz and the live drumming company Versatile Soundz. Finally, DIW will be joined by special guest and world-renowned choreographer, Anthony Burrell.

The Spirit of Kwanzaa is the Dance Institute of Washington’s most popular and longest-running cultural arts and dance production (since 1995). Kwanzaa is an African American winter holiday celebration that draws on the agricultural ceremonies of Africa. DIW has adapted the principles of Kwanzaa to convey the struggles and creativity of the Black diaspora. The production highlights the holiday’s principles with dance, song and spoken word. This year’s theme is “For The Culture”, rooted in the principle that without culture there is no history and without history there is no culture. In keeping with that theme, this year’s event will incorporate DC’s signature go-go music along with other cultural sounds and dance to be represented.

“Spirit of Kwanzaa is more than a performance, it’s a movement.” says DIW Creative Director Ashanté Green. “Our dancers don't just execute steps, they express who they are, where they come from, and what it means to honor their heritage.”

“The Spirit of Kwanzaa is always such an amazing event for DIW,” says Executive Director Kahina Haynes. “It’s a perfect opportunity to bring the community together while celebrating everything enduring and beautiful about Black culture and creativity.”