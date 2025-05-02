National Dinner Theatre Association Appoints Laura J. Martin As New President

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors of National Dinner Theatre Association (NDTA) has announced the appointment of Laura J. Martin, Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater, to the position of President. This appointment follows the passing of Michael Brindisi, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, on February 5, 2025 who was serving as the President of the organization at that time.

Laura J. Martin has been involved in professional and community theatre for most of her life as an actor, director, choreographer, technician, and teacher. She is a graduate of the West Virginia Governor's School for the Arts, and studied theatre education at Fairmont State University. She holds a Regents Bachelor of Arts Degree from Shepherd University, and taught grades K-8 for seven years. Laura "retired" from the classroom in June of 2014, and shortly thereafter was approached about purchasing The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater (where she and her husband, Shawn, had met in 2007).

Laura and Shawn have owned The Washington County Playhouse in Hagerstown, MD since January of 2015. The intimate venue produces Broadway style musicals and comedies, as well as interactive murder mysteries, children's theater, Theatre for Young Audiences, and various concerts. Laura also currently serves on the Hagerstown Community College Arts Advisory Board.

Her greatest joys and passion are found in teaching children's theatre. Laura knew from the time she was in middle school that she didn't want to be on Broadway, but instead wanted to teach theater. Laura has created and taught for many summer theater camps including Artistic Endeavors, STAGE Camp, and, of course, summer camps at The Playhouse.

"I love the art and culture of dinner theatre! Our focus at The Playhouse is to provide dinner and show entertainment to our audience that allows them to make lifelong memories with their family and friends. My vision for the NDTA is the nationwide cultivation of cherished memories through the shared experience of fantastic meals and exceptional storytelling. This organization means so much to so many, and I'm excited to help it grow and succeed for many years to come," states Martin.

Laura Martin joins the current Executive Board of Vice-President Jennifer Beth, Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre; Secretary/Treasurer Erika Wolf, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre; and Member-At- Large Denny Hitchcock, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse.

National Dinner Theatre Association (NDTA) is an organization that was created in 1978 to unify dinner theatres across the country and provide them with the opportunity to gain new perspectives toward the industry. The organization creates an invaluable source that provides members with first-hand experience from their fellow dinner theatre owners/operators and their entire staffs.

