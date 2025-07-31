DODI & DIANA Will Have DC Premiere at Mosaic Theater Company This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mosaic Theater Company will present the DC premiere of Dodi & Diana, a new play by Kareem Fahmy, running September 4–28, 2025 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. Directed by Mosaic Artistic Director Reginald L. Douglas, the production examines identity, sexuality, and freedom through the lens of a fictional couple who share astrological ties with Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

Blending astrology with intimate relationship dynamics and themes of legacy, Dodi & Diana unfolds during the 25th anniversary of Diana and Dodi’s tragic deaths. Egyptian actress Samira and her financier husband Jason grapple with their public and private selves in a marriage under pressure, while drawing mysterious parallels to their royal counterparts. The cast includes Jake Loewenthal as Jason and Dina Soltan as Samira.

“This new play dares to ask who we become when the world is watching—and when it isn’t,” said director Reginald L. Douglas. “It’s a thrilling, seductive meditation on fate, fame, and the freedom to tell your own story.”

Playwright Kareem Fahmy adds, “I was inspired by how Dodi Fayed’s story has been largely erased from history. This play asks whose stories we remember—and why.”

The production features scenic design by Shartoya Jn.Baptiste, costumes by Jeannette Christensen, lighting by Sage Green, sound by Navi, props by Luke Hartwood, and fight and intimacy direction by Sierra Young. Jenna Keefer serves as production stage manager.

In addition to performances, Mosaic will host a series of special events tied to the production, including post-show artist conversations, an intimacy staging talk, and a themed tarot card happy hour at Binge Bar. Open captioned performances will take place on September 27 and 28.

For tickets and more information, visit mosaictheater.org.