DEAD INSIDE New Musical and More Set for Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 46th Season

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has revealed its 46th season, marking the final season programmed by Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes before her departure from the Tony Award-winning company in September. This lineup features seniors fighting the apocalypse, a supernatural time-hopping history, a fertility musical comedy, the political power of drag, and a clown who can solve all your problems. Tickets will be available for purchase starting May 20. Learn more here. A transformational $2 million commitment from the Sherman Fairchild Foundation powers this coming season, fueling four more years of audacious theatre at Woolly.



Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will present the American premiere of Dead Inside, a hilarious and deeply personal new musical written and performed by actress, comedian, and songwriter Riki Lindhome (Garfunkel and Oates, Wednesday). Part musical, part solo stand-up spiral, Dead Inside pulls back the speculum on Lindhome’s real-life fertility journey - hormone shots, invasive tests, monthly disappointment, and navigating a culture that still expects women to smile through it. Tackling a subject often swept under the rug next to the biohazard bin, Dead Inside offers an unfiltered glimpse into one woman’s journey through infertility - told with humor, vulnerability, and original songs you’ll hum all the way to your next OB-GYN appointment. July 9-27, 2025



“Trying to conceive is a full-time job that pays in despair and stretchier pants,” says Lindhome. “But at least now it also comes with a soundtrack.”



This fall, Woolly Mammoth and Boston’s Company One Theatre present their co-production of Nia Akilah Robinson's The Great Privation (How to flip ten cents into a dollar). In 1832, at Philadelphia’s African Baptist Church, a mother and daughter guard the grave of their husband and father to deter resurrectionists from pillaging it for medical research. Today, on the same grounds: another mother and daughter work as counselors at what is now a summer camp. Timelines collide, reminding us to find joy in our present even as we exhume our nation’s buried past. Directed by Woolly’s BOLD Resident Director & Creative Producer Mina Morita, this play bridges centuries with sweetness, wit, and unexpected grace. September 11- October 12, 2025



“What an honor to engage in collaboration with Woolly Mammoth and Company One. To work on a play that jumps between 1832 and modern day will be a transformative experience for me because D.C. brings those exact themes naturally...The memories of the land and its architecture are consistently in dialogue. I wrote this play to uplift a bit of history that I found hard to live with. The play is about medical advancement, the people involved in that practice, and how, without consent, there are horrific rippling effects. D.C. is an emotionally charged environment, I hope even with hard themes of the play, audiences can find themselves laughing,” says playwright Nia Akilah Robinson.



This holiday season, Julia Masli returns to Woolly with a festive edition of her hit, award-winning show ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, now titled ho ho ho ha ha ha ha. Fresh off a global tour—with stops in New York City (at The Public), and previously in Edinburgh, London, and Melbourne—Masli invites audiences to bring their holiday problems to the stage for a hilarious and surprising solution. A completely different show every night, ho ho ho ha ha ha ha is a production like no other. hahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha hihihi hahahahahahahaha HO HO HO hahahhahahaha hehe hahahahahahahahahaha November 12-December 21, 2025



“Woolly has become my US artistic home, and I can’t wait to head "home" for the holidays with Woolly doing ho ho ho ha ha ha ha ”, says Julia Masli.



In collaboration with Theater J, Woolly Mammoth presents the world premiere of Ali Viterbi’s The World to Come, directed by Woolly Mammoth co-founder and Artistic Director Emeritus Howard Shalwitz, and featuring company members Naomi Jacobson and Michael Russotto. On the Woolly Mammoth stage this winter, the residents of the SeaBreeze Hebrew Home for the Aging carry on as usual: knitting, playing Scrabble, fighting, and falling in love. As the apocalyptic outside world threatens their way of life, Fanny, Barbara, Ruth, and Hal fight to protect the community they’ve built together. Even while battling armored nurses, a wild ostrich, strange prophecies, and their ailing bodies, they find joy in each other’s company. The World to Come is a surprising new epic that reveals how powerful friendship can be as a form of resistance. February 3-March 1, 2026



Sasha Velour is developing an electrifying brand-new show at Woolly Mammoth. Experience Velour’s evolution as a multi-media artist with the world debut of TRAVESTY, a tribute to the disruptive and political power of drag. Velour is known for her unique fusion of lip sync performance, video art, and storytelling. She is the winner of Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race (2017), the founder and host of New York City’s legendary drag revue NightGowns (running since 2015) and has toured two celebrated one-queen theater shows around the world—Smoke & Mirrors (2019-2022), and The Big Reveal (2023-2025). Her newest production, TRAVESTY, follows the queer history of a single spot throughout time — A witch burns in a field; a vaudeville con-artist conjures “spirits”; an underground gay bar fights back against the police. As Velour embodies different characters, accompanied by a diverse musical soundtrack, unforgettable reveals, and some of the most show-stopping costumes ever seen on stage, she invites the audience to take part in the recurring cycle of existence, resistance, and camp in the face of oppression that IS drag. Part performance art, part cinema, part call to action, TRAVESTY will have you screaming at the top of your lungs, dancing in the aisles, and inspired to change the world! Tickets for TRAVESTY start at $25 ($40+ full price) March 24-April 12, 2026



“Drag is the embodiment of life, liberty, and autonomy, so it’s the perfect time to present a bold theatrical tribute to it, just steps from our nation’s capital (and in the 250th anniversary of our independence!). I’m so excited to partner with Woolly Mammoth Theater, and their legacy of making boundary-breaking, equitable, and original theatre that speaks to the present,” says Sasha Velour.



Humans do not like being sick. At the first signs of a virus, we work overtime to kill it. Yet, as much as we treat disease as if it were unnatural, history says that viruses and plagues have always been an inevitable fact of human life on Earth. Woolly Mammoth Company Artist Justin Weaks invites us to the intersection of 'performance' and 'event' for a radical act of remembrance. Inspired by the mission of the Voyager Golden Record, A Fine Madness calls on its audience to participate in the creation of a record of shared humanity through a kaleidoscope of poetry, games, music, scientific findings, and storytelling. Through retelling and reclaiming his own personal journey of navigating an HIV diagnosis, the line between performer and audience blurs. What's happening? What happens next? How do we survive what's dissolving so that we may see what has yet to be created? A Fine Madness is both experiment and celebration, experience and discovery, and act of affirmation in the face of erasure. For the record! (June 2-21)



Throughout the year, the Connectivity team at Woolly Mammoth will curate dynamic community and artistic events in partnership with Connectivity Core Partners Spit Dat, Black in Space, Miss Chief Rocka, Mary Phillips, and other local artists and arts organizations such as Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company and Wolf Trap Opera. These collaborations will bring Connectivity’s role as a local arts incubator front and center as we look to support and amplify the work of civically engaged artists in the DMV community. Connectivity will also continue to support local creatives through the launch of a new art market collaboration, Woolly Mammoth x Curated Vintage, which will highlight the DMV’s coolest vintage shops under one roof and the return of the third annual Native American Art Market. On an ongoing basis, Connectivity will curate show-specific post-show discussions and more, designed to catalyze conversations about the civic provocations in Woolly’s work.



“During this time of transition for Woolly Mammoth, we find ourselves reinforcing our social, artistic, and community-centered values by continuing to elevate and amplify our Connectivity work. In my (nearly) eleven years at Woolly Mammoth, I have seen the scope and impact of our Connectivity programming grow and evolve-- we are thrilled to welcome local partners like the accomplished Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company back to our theatre, and reinforce that Woolly is a home for a range of art-makers and cultural groups.“ Kristen Jackson, Woolly Mammoth Associate Artistic Director and Director of Connectivity.



Not only a destination for bold new work, Woolly Mammoth is also a hub for artists to experiment and collaborate. Following nomination conversations with neighboring theatres and industry colleagues, Woolly Mammoth will launch a new Playwrights Group with the support of the Weissberg Foundation. This group will create a community among local playwrights, encourage learning and resource sharing, and will aid writers in the development of their work.



Golden Tickets, Group Sales & sQuads, and are on sale now at WoollyMammoth.net. Single tickets will go on sale later this week. Subscribe to Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company’s monthly newsletter to stay in touch about future announcements beyond the season!

