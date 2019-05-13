DC Jazz Festival Announces Lineup for Jazz in the 'Hoods Presented by Events DC

The DC Jazz Festival (DCJF) is pleased to announce the sizzling schedule for Jazz in the 'Hoods Presented by Events DC, an essential component of the DC JazzFest, celebrating its 15th anniversary, June 7-16. Spotlighting the District as a vibrant cultural capital, Jazz in the 'Hoods brings a stunning array of music - from the traditional to the avant garde - in all quadrants of the nation's capital, with performances at more than 20 neighborhood venues.

"As the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, we are proud to continue as presenting sponsor of DC JazzFest where DC's deep-rooted jazz history will take center stage," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "This annual citywide celebration brings residents and visitors of DC together to experience some of the best jazz in all corners of our city, at intimate spaces and non-traditional venues that reflect our culturally-diverse nation's capital."

Jazz in the 'Hoods represents an exciting DC JazzFest partnership with DC clubs, restaurants, hotels, museums, parks, campuses, alternative and pop-up venues, and more in celebration of jazz in our nation's capital. For the 9th consecutive year, Jazz in the 'Hoods will include a major presentation from CapitalBop. One of DC JazzFest's distinctive partnerships, CapitalBop presents vibrant, fresh, original expressions by cutting-edge musicians at alternative venues and pop-ups. This year's show, titled CapitalBop's present futures at the DC JazzFest, will take place on June 8 and will include headlining sets from Georgia Anne Muldrow and Justin Brown's Nyeusi. Returning to the DCJF family for its 8th iteration, the East River Jazz Series presents free and affordably-priced performances and programs to thousands of residents east of the Anacostia River.

With an impressive range of free and ticketed performances in more than 20 neighborhoods, including Adams Morgan, Anacostia, Capitol Hill, Chinatown, Congress Heights, Downtown, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom, Georgetown, the H Street Corridor, Southeast, Southwest, Takoma Park, Trinidad, Ivy City, the U Street Corridor, Wesley Heights, and Van Ness, Jazz in the 'Hoods presented by Events DC annually attracts vibrant music to audiences of thousands of music enthusiasts.

The University of the District of Columbia is once again partnering with DCJF on music and education programs, as part of its ongoing Jazz Alive series. The Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage will host the festival's salute to legendary vocalist-pianist Nat "King" Cole celebrating the centennial of his birth, including free concerts featuring eight evenings of singing pianists in the grand Nat Cole tradition. Transparent Productions, the DC area's purveyor of exceptional performances, will once again bring their unique cutting edge, no-compromise flavor to the DC JazzFest.

In addition to CapitalBop and East River Jazz, other Jazz in the 'Hoods partners include Hamilton Live, City Winery, Anacostia BID, Downtown BID, Kreeger Museum, Twins Jazz, the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, Mr. Henry's, Atlas Performing Arts Center, the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden, Pearl Street Warehouse, The Brixton, Ivy City Smokehouse, and many more.

JAZZ IN THE 'HOODS PRESENTED BY EVENTS DC SCHEDULE

(BY NEIGHBORHOOD)

ANACOSTIA (M: Anacostia; Bus: 92, 26, A9, 32, V5)

Anacostia BIG CHAIR, 1001-1199 V Street, SE * (202) 949-9872, www.anacostiabid.org

6/8/2019, 1:00PM: Elijah Balbed Jazz Ensemble, JOGO Project, Dupont Brass

Anacostia Playhouse (East River Jazz), 2020 Shannon Pl, SE * (202) 290-2328,eastriverjazz.net

6/10, 7:30PM: The Peter Brown Project

Busboys and Poets (East River Jazz), 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

(202) 889-1374, busboysandpoets.com

6/7, 6:00-8:00PM: The Kent Miller Quartet, eastriverjazz.net

The Honfleur Gallery (East River Jazz), 1241 Good Hope Road, SE * (202) 631-6291, eastriverjazz.net

6/9, 7:30PM: Terrance Nicholson (Sub-Z), Fredrico Peña, Marshall Keys, and Mark Prince

We Act Radio (East River Jazz), 1918 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE, eastriverjazz.net

6/8, 7:30PM: Herb Scott and spoken word artist El Jay'Em of Speakezie

BUZZARD POINT (M: Navy Yard, Bus: 74)

CapitalBop's present::futures at Sandlot Southwest, 1800 Half Street, SW, capitalbop.com/cbshows

6/8, 8:00PM-1:00AM: Georgia Ann Muldrow, Justin Brown, Miles Okazaki, Brent Birckhead

CAPITOL HILL (M: Eastern Market, Bus: 30, 32, 34, 36)

Library of Congress, 101 Independence Ave, SE * (202) 707-8432, www.loc.gov

6/12, 7:00PM: Finding Strayhorn: Exploring the Billy Strayhorn Collection at the Library of Congress

Mr. Henry's, 601 Pennsylvania Ave, SE * (202) 546-8412, mrhenrysdc.com

6/8, 8-11PM: Nanny Assis 6/14, 8-11PM: Kevin Cordt Quartet

6/12, 8-11PM: Jam Session 6/15, 8-11PM: Julia Nixon

CONGRESS HEIGHTS (M: Congress Heights)

Gateway DC Pavilion, 2700 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave, SE * (202) 249-3000

6/7, 6:00PM: Chuck Brown Band, eventsdc.com

DOWNTOWN (M: Metro Center, McPherson Sq, Smithsonian, Archives-Navy Memorial; Bus: 32, 36, 42, 54, 59, 63, 80, A9, D1, D4, D6, 16E, G8, G9, S2, S9, X2, X9, 11Y)

Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th Street, NW * (202) 628-0009

6/7, 7PM: Julia Nixon, asburyumcdc.org

Franklin Park, 13th & I St, NW * (202) 412-2841, downtowndc.org

6/13, 12:30PM: Dante Pope After Five Experience

The Hamilton Live, 600 14th St, NW * (202) 787-1000, thehamiltondc.com

6/7, 8PM (Doors 6PM): Anat Cohen Quartet

6/8, Two shows, Doors 6PM & 9:15PM: Cécile McLorin Salvant

6/9, 7:30PM: Hailu Mergia

Wild Days, Rooftop, Eaton DC Hotel, 1201 K St, NW * (202) 289-7600, www.wild-days-dc.com

6/9, 2:00PM-12:00AM: Nag Champa Art Ensemble

6/12, 5-10PM: Joe Herrera Quartet Feat. James Zimmerman

DUPONT CIRCLE (M: Dupont Circle, Farragut North; Bus: L1, L2, N2, N4)

The Phillips Collection, 1600 21st Street, NW * (202) 387-2151, phillipscollection.org

6/6, 5-8PM: Marshall Keys & Soulful Path

FOGGY BOTTOM (M: Foggy Bottom-GWU; Bus: 80)

The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, 2700 F St, NW * (202) 467-4600, kennedy-center.org

6/9, 6PM: Kelly Green 6/13, 6PM: Barry Gurley

6/10, 6PM: Amy K. Bormet 6/14, 6PM: Micah Smith

6/11, 6PM: Trent Cokley 6/15, 6PM: Alison Crockett

6/12, 6PM: Noa Fort 6/16, 6PM: Eric Byrd Trio

FOREST HILLS/VAN NESS (M: Van Ness-UDC; Bus: H2, L1, L2)

University of the District of Columbia, Performing Arts-Building 46-West, 4200 Connecticut Ave, NW * (202) 274-5803, jazzaliveudc.org

6/10, 7PM: Jordon Dixon, Allyn Johnson, Herman Burney, Carroll V. Dashiell III, and JS Williams

Felix E. Grant Jazz Archives and Acacia Food and Wine, 4200 Connecticut Ave, NW * (202) 274-5803 www.vannessmainstreet.org

6/13, 6:30PM: Elijah Jamal Balbed Jazz Ensemble

GEORGETOWN (M: Foggy Bottom-GWU; Bus: 30N, 30S, 31, 33, 38B, D6, 62, and DC Circulator)

Tudor Place Historic House & Gardens, 1644 31st St, NW * (202) 965.0400, www.tudorplace.org

6/13, 6:30PM: The Nicole Saphos Trio

H STREET/NORTHEAST (M: Union Station; Bus: X2)

Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St, NE * (202) 399-7993, atlasarts.org

6/10, 8PM: Elliot Hughes & Brad Linde Big Ol CD Release Performance

6/15, 8PM: Mark G. Meadows and the Movement

Gallery O on H, 1354 H St, NE * (202) 649-0210, galleryoonh.com

6/7, 7PM: Lewis & Keys Trio 6/15, 7PM, Shannon Gunn & The Bullettes

6/14, 7PM: Nicole Saphos 6/16, 7PM, Jazzy Daddy: Musical Buffet

IVY CITY (M: NoMa-Gallaudet U; Bus: D4, D8, E2)

City Winery DC, 1350 Okie St, NE * (202) 250-2531, citywinery.com/washingtondc

6/12, 8PM: SPAGA

6/13, 8PM: Etienne Charles Creole Soul

Ivy City Smokehouse, 1356 Okie St, NE * (202) 715-1933, ivycitysmokehouse.com

6/9, 5PM: Future Band

6/10, 6PM: Sam Prather Band featuring Akua Aldrich

LOGAN CIRCLE (M: U Street-Cardozo; Bus: 52, 54, 59)

Sotto DC, 1610 14th St, NW (Lower Level) * (202) 545-3459, sottodc.com

6/7, 8 & 9:30PM: Chris Barrick

6/9, 11:30-2:30PM: DeAndre Shafer Trio Brunch Show

6/13, 8 & 10PM: Suenos

6/15. 7:30 & 9PM: Jordan Dixon Album Release

6/16, 11:30-2:30PM: Dave Manley & Friends Brunch Show

NATIONAL MALL (M: Smithsonian, Federal Triangle, Archives-Navy Memorial)

National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden, 6th St & Constitution Ave, NW * (202) 737-4215, rhizomedc.org

6/7, 5PM: Shannon Gunn & The Bullettes

TAKOMA PARK (M: Takoma; Bus: F1, K2)

Rhizome, 6950 Maple St, NW * (202) 320-2929, rhizomedc.org

6/8, 8PM: Joe Morris (guitar)/Tomas Fujiwara (drums) Duo (Transparent Productions)

6/14, 8PM: William Hooker

U STREET/SHAW (M: U Street-Cardozo; Bus: 90, 96, X3)

Ben's Next Door, 1211 U St NW * (202) 667-8880, www.bensnextdoor.com

BiN 1301, 1301 U St, NW * (202) 903-4804, www.bin1301dc.com

6/9, 1PM: Deborah Bond & Friends 6/12, 8PM: Dana Hawkins Trio

6/10, 8PM: Bee Boisseau Quartet 6/15, 7PM: Bin 1301 All Star Jam Sessions

The Brixton, 901 U St NW * (202) 681-5505, dcjazzjam.com

6/9 & 6/16, 6:30-9:30PM: DC JAZZ JAM

Twins Jazz, 1344 U St, NW * (202) 234-0072, twinsjazz.com

6/7, 9 & 11PM: Anthony Nelson

6/9, 8 & 10PM: Kristin Callahan

6/12, 8 & 10PM: Alex Parchment & AP Chemistry

6/15, 9 & 11PM: John Lamkin III

SOUTHWEST WATERFRONT (M: Waterfront-SW; Bus: 74, 52, V1, 5A, V5, A9, W9, P6)

The Anthem, 901 Wharf St, SW * (202) 888-0020, theanthemdc.com

6/14, 8PM: Snarky Puppy, José James

6/15, 8PM: Jon Batiste & Stay Human, Brass-A-Holics

Pearl Street Warehouse

33 Pearl St, SW * (202) 380-9620, pearlstreetwarehouse.com

6/15, 2:30PM: DCJazzPrix Finals: AmyAna, Ernest Turner Trio, MIXCLA + 1

6/16,, 3-8PM:Witness Matlou Trio, Austin Giorgio Anne Mette Iversen, Oleg Butman Quartet, & El Violin Latino

WESLEY HEIGHTS (M: Tenleytown; Bus D6, M4)

Kreeger Museum, 2401 Foxhall Rd, NW * (202) 337-3050, kreegermuseum.org

6/15, 12-2PM, Elijah Balbed Jazz Ensemble

For more information about the 2019 DC JazzFest presented by Events DC, including concert updates and ticketing information, visit dcjazzfest.org

ABOUT THE DC JAZZ FESTIVAL: DC Jazz Festival presents world-renowned and emerging artists in celebration of jazz; unifies diverse communities; advances jazz and music education with exciting and adventurous musical experiences; shines the spotlight on DC-based musicians; and highlights DC as a premier cultural destination. Our signature programs are the annual DC JazzFest, now in its 15th year, with 150 performances in 40 venues including our tribute concerts in partnership with The Kennedy Center; Jazz in the 'Hoods with citywide partnerships in 20+ neighborhoods; DC JazzFest at The Wharf, our marquee weekend with free outdoor stages and The Anthem; the year-round DCJF Education in partnership with DC public and charter schools, and arts centers; the Charles Fishman Artist Embassy Series honoring our founder; and DCJazzPrix, an international band competition. The DC Jazz Festival won the 2018 DC Mayor's Arts Award for Excellence in Creative Industries. In 2015, The New York Times named DC JazzFest one of "50 Essential Summer Festivals." For more information, visit dcjazzfest.org

SIGNATURE EVENTS

Recognized by the 2019 JazzTimes magazine Critic's Poll for excellence, as the largest and most distinct music festival in the region, the DC Jazz Fest presented by Events DC reaches more than 100,000+ visitors of all ages each year. Signature programs include:

DC JazzFest at The Wharf presented by Events DC (June 14-16) Artists on four main stages include: Snarky Puppy, José James, Jon Batiste & Stay Human, Brass-A-Holics, Michael Franks, Joshua Redman Quartet with Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers & Gregory Hutchinson, Joey Alexander Trio, Ralph Peterson & GenNext Big Band (honoring the Art Blakey Centennial), Sean Jones Dizzy Spellz, DCJazzPrix winning band Cornerstore, Tarus Mateen & Beyond Genre, and an international stage featuring guitarist Olli Soikkeli (Finland), saxophonist Evan Harris (Australia), Girls In Airports (Denmark), pianist Witness Matlou Trio (South Africa), & more talent to be announced. Free admission. Concerts at The Anthem are ticketed: Snarky Puppy (José James) here; New Orleans Throwdown starring Jon Batiste & Stay Human (Brass-A-Holics) here.

Great Masters of Jazz at The Kennedy Center Concert Hall (June 16) and Celebrating Randy Weston in the Family Theater (June 9), as well as free Millennium Stage concerts that are part of Jazz in the 'Hoods. This year's Millennium Stage series June 9-16, The Nat King Cole Legacy, will feature singing piano players in the Cole tradition. For Great Masters of Jazz, click here. For Celebrating Randy Weston, click here.

Jazz in the 'Hoods Presented by Events DC (June 6-16). Jazz takes over the District in 20+ neighborhoods with presentations curated by Jazz in the 'Hoods partners including the Hamilton Live and City Winery. Artists and schedule to be announced soon.

Jazz 'n Families Fun Days (Prelude Weekend, June 1-2). In partnership with The Phillips Collection, the Jazz 'n Families Fun Day weekend celebrates jazz and the visual arts with performances by more than a dozen regional artists and rising star ensembles. Artists and schedule to be announced soon.

For more information about the 2019 DC Jazz Fest presented by Events DC, including concert updates and ticketing information, stay connected to the DC Jazz festival at dcjazzfest.org.





