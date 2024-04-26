Spotlight: MARJORIE PRIME at Prologue Theatre

Love, loss, and ZZ Top
What would you forget, if given the chance? What would you choose to remember?
Marjorie Prime by Jordan Harrison, presented by Prologue Theatre at the Atlas Performing Arts Center April 26 - May 19.
Starting Rosemary Regan (Marjorie), Gabriel Alejandro (Walter),
Kimberly Gilbert (Tess), and Sam Lunay (Jon).
Join Marjorie, Walter, Tess, and Jon and explore the places where our love for others, emerging technology, and the expanse of our memories intersect.
All tickets are general admission seating. Adult tickets $35 / Seniors, Students, Educators, and Military tickets $25. Pay What You Can tickets Friday, April 26 7:30 pm & Saturday, May 11 7:30 pm.
Venue: Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St. NE Washington, DC 20002
The topics of dementia, grief, and suicide are part of this story.
