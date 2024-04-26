Spotlight: MARJORIE PRIME at Prologue Theatre

Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages, The Illusionists brings the fun of magic and the magic of fun at a time when a little voluntary, recreational misdirection sounds like a great idea. Indeed, through the magic of a big screen and a little camera, The Illusionists have solved the problem of how to do card tricks for an audience of 2500--the smallest moves of The Manipulator (Hyunjoon Kim) can be seen from every seat--just don't expect to see how he does it.