AMERICAN PSYCHO Comes to Monumental Theatre Company in June

Monumental Theatre Company will stage Duncan Sheik and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s American Psycho. Based on Bret Easton Ellis’s provocative 1991 novel of the same name, the musical follows protagonist Patrick Bateman. A suave young Wall Street banker, Patrick enjoys the finer things by day with his elite friends, but as night falls, his taste for darker pleasures threatens to uproot his normal facade. Ellis’ original novel was met with extreme controversy, and the 2000 film adaptation starring Christian Bale was no different.

To show the gruesome nature of Patrick Bateman’s actions, Monumental will stage a fully environmental production that is just as splashy. Set in an 80s style nightclub, the action and violence of American Psycho will occur all around the audience. There will be a bar open in the space throughout the performance encouraging the audience to get up and move around the space, encounter practical effects, and confront first-hand the themes of misogyny, consumerism, and privilege presented throughout the show (and, unfortunately, in the world today).

American Psycho is led by Director Michael Windsor alongside Music Director Marika Countouris. Ahmad Maaty (Spring Awakening) returns as the production’s Choreographer. “Aptly timed in the summer of 2024 before the presidential election, Monumental’s American Psycho will explore the good, the bad, and the ugly of ‘America,’” said American Psycho Director and Monumental Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor.

Monumental is excited to reveal the cast of American Psycho on Thursday, May 2nd at 7:30pm at Busboys and Poets (625 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC 20017). The performers will sing some of their favorite 80s tunes in a casual piano bar setting! We're so excited for you to meet this incredible group. Tickets are: $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and $10 for students using code STUDENT (must show ID). Doors open at 7:00pm. For tickets and additional details, visit www.monumentaltheatre.org.

American Psycho runs June 29-July 21, 2024 at the Ainslie Arts Center located in Alexandria, VA (3900 West Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22304). Tickets will be available online at www.monumentaltheatre.org.

