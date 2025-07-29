Cast and Creative Team Set for THE AMERICAN FIVE at Ford's Theatre Society

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast and creative team of Chess Jakob's world-premiere of The American Five at ​Ford's Theatre has been revealed. In a time of sweeping change and constant threat, five extraordinary individuals unite to shape a moment that would forever alter the course of American history. The American Five tells the powerful true story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his closest allies — Coretta Scott King, Bayard Rustin, Stanley Levison and Clarence B. Jones — as they plan the March on Washington and craft the speech that would become a defining anthem of the civil rights movement. Their collaboration — grounded in strategy, sacrifice and an unshakable belief in equality — culminated in Dr. King's iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and a collective call that continues to resonate today. With urgency and humanity, The American Five brings to life a behind-the-scenes story of how the Civil Rights Movement changed the soul of a nation.

The American Five was commissioned as part of The Ford's Theatre Legacy Commissions, designed to serve as an artistic incubator for stories about unsung heroes responsible for changing the course of civil rights and equality in American life. All five actors in the production are making their Ford's Theatre debuts, bringing fresh energy and new voices to this powerful world-premiere.

Performances of the play begin September 19 and continue through October 12, 2025. Tickets for performances of The American Five are now on sale and range from $26 to $53. Discounts are available for groups, senior citizens, military personnel and those between the ages of 21 and 40. The production is recommended for ages 12 and older.

The Ford's Theatre 2025-2026 season is generously sponsored by Chevron, Intuit and Lockheed Martin. The Ford's Theatre Legacy Commissions are generously supported by Lead Sponsor: Boeing.

About The American Five

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his inner circle imagined a pluralistic society in which equality and justice are guaranteed for all. In the face of surveillance, intimidation, arrests and life threats, five giants form a powerful coalition to advance civil rights and shape a defining moment in American history. Together, Dr. King, Coretta Scott King, Bayard Rustin, Stanley Levison and Clarence B. Jones plan the March on Washington and craft the speech that would galvanize the nation and inspire generations to advance America's efforts to turn a dream into reality.

Creative Team

Chess Jakobs (Playwright) The American Five, received the Ford's Theatre Legacy Commission in 2024. Chess's credits include working on Broadway, Off-Broadway and at regional theatres including Ford's Theatre, Olney Theatre, Steppenwolf, Indiana Rep. and Alliance Theatre.

Aaron Posner (Director) Ford's: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf and Born Yesterday. Playwright: Stupid f-ing Bird, Life Sucks, No Sisters, JQA, District Merchants, Who Am I This Time? & Other Conundrums of Love, The Chosen, My Name Is Asher Lev and many more.

The Cast

Aaron Bliden (Stanley); Ro Boddie (Martin); Renea S. Brown (Coretta); Yao Dogbe (Clarence); and Stephen Conrad Moore (Bayard) are all making their Ford's debut.

The Designers

Andrew R. Cohen (Ford's debut) is the scenic designer. Cody Von Ruden (Ford's debut) is the Costume Designer. Max Doolittle (Ford's: Sister Act, Little Shop of Horrors, My Lord, What a Night) is the lighting designer. Kathy Ruvuna (Ford's debut) is the sound designer. Mona Kasra (Ford's debut) is the projection designer. Danna Rosedahl (Ford's: Little Shop of Horrors, Something Moving, The Trip to Bountiful, My Lord, What a Night, Fences) is the hair and make-up designer. Rachel Hirshorn-Johnston is the dialects and voice director.

Accessibility and Special Performances

At Ford's Theatre, we are committed to ensuring visitors of all abilities can experience the performances, exhibits, history and programs our site has to offer. Ford's Theatre is accessible to persons with disabilities, offering wheelchair accessible seating in both the rear orchestra and balcony sections, accessible restrooms and audio enhancement. For more, visit the accessibility page on our website.

Audio-described performances of The American Five are Thursday, October 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 11 at 2 p.m. An ASL sign-interpreted performance is scheduled for Thursday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Accessible seating is available in the rear orchestra.

Beginning Tuesday, September 23, 2025, all performances of The American Five will be captioned via the GalaPro App. GalaPro is available from the App Store or Google Play and allows patrons to access captioning on demand through their phone or tablet device. Patrons can set their phones to airplane mode and connect to the local GalaPro WiFi network before the performance begins.