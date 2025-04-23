Cast and Creative Team Set for FRANKENSTEIN at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team of Frankenstein, a world-premiere adaptation by writer and director Emily Burns. Commissioned by STC and adapted from the classic novel, Frankenstein plays in STC’s Klein Theatre May 27–June 22, 2025.

Burns, adaptor of STC’s Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing, reimagines Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece as a chilling exploration of the horror within humanity and what it means to create a new life. “The novel could be read as a parable for the incipient terror of parenthood: the potency of the dream, the lack of control over the reality, and the inescapability of both,” said Burns.

The play rides the edge of cinematic thriller and domestic drama, bringing the familiar story to life in a new and relevant way.

“This play dramatizes the bravery needed to independently pursue the truth, even when it would be easier, safer—potentially happier—to believe the narrative you’re being told. That feels resonant,” said Burns. “Our production both exploits and contradicts the pervasive expectation of what ‘a Frankenstein’ is and hopefully gives the audience all the gothic horror they might hope for, while also reframing the narrative in a thrilling and devastating way.”

Bringing the story to life are Rebecca S’manga Frank and Nick Westrate, who both make their STC debuts in the roles of Elizabeth and Victor Frankenstein, respectively; and Anna Takayo (STC’s Jane Anger, Our Town) in multiple roles as Justine, Esther, and Caroline. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team for Frankenstein includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Kaye Voyce (Costume Design), Neil Austin (Lighting Design), André Pluess (Sound Design), Elizabeth Barrett (Projection Designer), Sierra Young (Intimacy Consultant), Laura Smith (Stage Manager), and Leigh Robinette and Anthony O. Bullock (Assistant Stage Managers). Casting is by STC Resident Casting Director Danica Rodriguez and Jason Styres (STC’s The Lehman Trilogy).

