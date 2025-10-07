Cast Set for LIZZIE at Keegan Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Keegan Theatre has revealed the cast and team of LIZZIE, the ferocious punk-rock musical that reimagines the infamous 1892 axe murder as a visceral, unapologetic thrill ride, playing October 31-November 30, 2025.

“I'm so honored to be directing LIZZIE for Keegan Theatre,” remarks Director and Choreographer Jennifer J. Hopkins. “It's a story about dangerous women, or perhaps the consequences that result in denying them agency. Our production shares a version of Lizzie's story that exudes the struggle for power with rock music only survivors – and this wildly talented, powerhouse cast of performers – can generate. I invite audiences to come discover why Lizzie's story still resonates today, and to experience the roller coaster of caution and collision."

About the musical:

On October 31, Keegan unleashes LIZZIE, the ferocious punk-rock musical that rips the lid off the legend of Lizzie Borden. Fueled by rage, retribution, and a blistering all-female rock score, LIZZIE reimagines the infamous 1892 axe murder in a show that's equal parts gothic horror, riot grrrl rebellion, and rock concert. LIZZIE is a visceral, unapologetic thrill ride. Blood will spill. Guitars will wail. Justice will scream.

The cast of LIZZIE includes Caroline Graham (Lizzie), Brigid Wallace Harper (Bridget), Sydne Lyons (Emma), and Savannah Blackwell (Alice), with understudies Chloe Pearl and Hana Clarice.

In addition to Director and Choreographer Jennifer J. Hopkins, the creative team includes Marika Countouris (Music Director), Gabrielle Busch (Assistant Director), Sierra Young (Blood and Intimacy Coordinator), Deb Crerie (Dramaturg), Josh Sticklin (Scenic Designer and Technical Director), Sage Green (Lighting Designer), Alec Green (Sound Designer), Logan Benson (Costume Designer), Tiesha Cooper (Hair/Wig/Make-up Designer), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties and Set Dressing Designer), Lorna Ryan (Sound Engineer), Jared H. Graham (Production Manager), Kristen Geatz Temple (Stage Manager), and Eileen Jones (Assistant Stage Manager).

LIZZIE runs October 31-November 30, 2025 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm, and select Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:00 pm.

Special events scheduled throughout the run include:

Sunday, November 9: Matinee Child Care is available onsite, provided by Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA Teaching Artists. (Limited capacity, advance registration required.)

Sunday, November 9: “Meet the Artists” Talkback immediately following the matinee performance. Free and open to all patrons!

Friday, November 14: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary drink coupon for patrons under 30 years old.

Sunday, November 16: Post-Show Discussion: The Erasure of Female and Queer Histories, immediately following the matinee performance. Special invited guests, to be announced soon, will discuss the suspected queer identity of Lizzie Borden and how female and queer histories are so often erased. Free and open to all patrons!

Wednesday, November 19: Student Night, which includes discounted tickets to the show for current students with valid student ID, plus an opportunity to socialize with Keegan staff and leadership.