Cast Set for HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the queer cult classic musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, with text by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask. The production will be directed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard (Signature’s Soft Power, The Bridges of Madison County), with choreography by Ashleigh King (Signature’s HAIR, Ragtime) and music direction by Marika Countouris (Signature’s Private Jones, Passing Strange). Hedwig and the Angry Inch will star Sawyer Smith (Drury Lane’s The Little Mermaid, Steppenwolf’s Amadeus) as Hedwig and Vanessa (V) Sterling (Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Henry IV Parts 1 & 2, Arden Theatre Company’s Into the Woods) as Yitzhak. Performances run April 15 – June 22, 2025 in Signature’s ARK Theatre. Tickets start at $40 and are available now.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch is all about rage and joy, grit and glitter,” said Signature’s Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard. “In this horrifying time, when LGBTQIA+ folks are being wrongfully targeted and villainized, Hedwig fights back, resisting and insisting on queer liberation. Celebrating the artistry of trans, non-binary, and gender-non-conforming performers and creatives, our 2025 production — almost 30 years after the original and happily coinciding with WorldPride in DC — explodes the binarchy and revels in gender f*ckery, queer pride, and self-love!”

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch first made its DC area premiere at Signature Theatre in the Garage back in 2002,” said Signature’s Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. “This year, we are thrilled to mark the occasion of WorldPride in DC with a brand-new production in our intimate ARK Theatre, directed by Signature’s Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard. Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell’s radical punk-rock anthem to queer survival and self-acceptance is a generation-defining work, and I welcome audiences to come hear Hedwig’s story again as only Signature can tell it.”

In Signature’s remarkably intimate ARK Theatre, this radical rock musical explodes with glam, grit, glitter and heart. With killer heels and a fabulous wig, Hedwig tours the country, trailing the ex-lover who stole her songs and made it big. Tonight, Hedwig will tell her story on her own terms, in an unforgettable show about growing up in Communist East Germany, the botched sex change operation that allowed her to come to the United States, and life beyond the binary. Hilarious and heartbreaking, with an electrifying score, this queer anthem cult classic celebrates surviving against all odds.

The creative team for Hedwig and the Angry Inch includes Scenic Design by Richie Ouellette (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage, Olney Theatre Center’s Mary Stuart), Costume Design by Erik Teague (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Ragtime), Lighting Design by K Rudolph (HERE Arts Center’s The Hang, Rattlestick’s Spiritus), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s In the Heights, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), and Wig and Makeup Design by Ali Pohanka (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage, National Tour of Frozen). Zach Campion is the Dialect Coach, and Alex Kuhn is the Illustrator. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA. Julia Singer is the Stage Manager, Jessica Hagy is the Production Assistant, Ashlynne Ludwig is the Associate Costume Designer, and Sage Green is the Assistant Lighting Designer. The Angry Inch Band includes Sam Carolla on Drums, Marika Countouris on Keys, Alec Green on Guitar, and Joanna Smith on Bass. Christian Montgomery (Round House Theatre’s Spring Awakening) and Deema Turkomani (Monumental’s American Psycho) are understudies.

Comments