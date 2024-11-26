Cast Set For AN IRISH CAROL at the Keegan Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Keegan Theatre has announced the 2024 cast and team of Matthew J. Keenan’s AN IRISH CAROL, Keegan’s own holiday tradition returning for its 14th year, playing December 4-31, 2024.

“As the Founder of the Keegan Theatre and the Director of our holiday tradition AN IRISH CAROL,” remarks Mark A. Rhea, “it is truly a highlight of the season, for me personally! To see it continue into its 14th consecutive season – and with so many returning cast members each year – is such a gift to both Keegan and our audience members. We always look forward to sharing this original work by my dear friend Matthew J. Keenan and connecting with our community through its story of friendship, compassion, and redemption. We hope you’ll make AN IRISH CAROL a part of your holiday plans!”

About the play: AN IRISH CAROL is an homage to Dickens’ classic – told as only the Irish can. This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David’s life may change forever.

The cast of AN IRISH CAROL features Kevin Adams (David), Timothy H. Lynch (Frank), Michael Replogle (Jim), Taylor Witt (Bartek), Jared H. Graham (Simon), Sarah Chapin (Anna), Brigid Wallace Harper (Anna), Mike Kozemchak (Michael), Theo Hadjimichael (Michael), Daniel Lyons (Richard), and Matt J. Bannister (Richard).

In addition to director Mark A. Rhea, the artistic team includes Emilie Knudsen (Stage Manager), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties & Set Dressing Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Scenic Designer), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer), Bella Hall (Lighting Designer Assistant), Jake Null (Original Sound Designer), Kelly Peacock (Original Costume Designer), and Matt Rippetoe (Original Music).

AN IRISH CAROL runs December 4-31, 2024 with evening performances Thursdays-Saturdays and on select Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at 8:00 pm and matinee performances on Sundays at 3:00 pm.

