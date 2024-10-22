Cast & Creative Team of Set for I'LL TAKE YOU THERE: STAX RECORDS CO. at Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Isaac “Deacon Izzy” Bell (Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, Passing Strange) and Kanysha Williams (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Gun and Powder) will perform in I’ll Take You There: Stax Records Co., a cabaret celebrating the catalogue of the Memphis recording company that discovered Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T & the M.G.’s, Carla Thomas and the Staple Singers. The cabaret will be directed by Sean-Maurice Lynch, making his Signature directorial debut, and will be music directed by De’Anté Haggerty-Willis. I’ll Take You There: Stax Records Co. runs November 12 – 24 in Signature’s ARK Theatre. Tickets are $46 and can be purchased online or by calling 703.820.9771.

“When I need soul singers, I know immediately who to call: Deacon Izzy and Kanysha Williams,” said Director of Signature Cabarets Mark G. Meadows. “Fortunately for us, they were both available for this Stax Records Co. cabaret. Their artistry exudes soul, passion and feeling, and together, I’m not sure the ARK is big enough for this soulful explosion.”

ARTIST BIOS

Isaac “Deacon Izzy” Bell SIGNATURE: Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, How Sweet It Is: Men of Soul, Passing Strange. OTHER: DuPont Brass, Deacon Izzy and The Congregation, Mark G. Meadows and The Movement, Chrysis Entertainment, Washington Talent Agency. AWARDS: The Wammies [Washington Area Music Award (7x recipient)]. EDUCATION: Howard University: Bachelor of Music. @deaconizzy dupontbrass.com

Kanysha Williams SIGNATURE: Ain't Misbehavin', Soul Divas, Gun and Powder. DC AREA: Ford's Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors; Arena Stage: The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence (National Tour), American Prophet, Drumfolk (National Tour); Shakespeare Theatre Company: Macbeth In Stride; Olney Theatre Center: FELA!, AD16; Round House Theatre: The Tempest; The Kennedy Center: Acoustic Rooster (National Tour). REGIONAL: Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre: Sister Act; Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: The Color Purple. EDUCATION: The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, The San Francisco Conservatory of Music; George Mason University, B.M. Music, 2014. MUSIC: Original music available for streaming on all platforms. PODCAST: Downstage Center Podcast (Host). SOCIAL MEDIA: @StrawberrySings - IG; @StrawberrySingsMusic - TikTok; @StrawberrySingsMusic – YouTube

Sean-Maurice Lynch ACTING CREDITS: SIGNATURE: The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, Brother Russia, Hairspray, [title of show], Sweeney Todd, Show Boat. DC AREA: Arena Stage: Toni Stone, Jubliee; Ford’s Theatre: Twelve Angry Men, Ragtime, Parade; Washington National Opera: Lost in the Stars; Everyman Theater: Ruined; Studio Theatre: Pop!, Passing Strange; Adventure Theatre: A Year with Frog & Toad.

De’Anté Haggerty-Willis SIGNATURE: RENT, The Color Purple, Motown: Hitsville USA, Motown: The Reprise, A Motown Christmas, Hotter Than July, Sizzlin’ Summer with Nova Y. Payton, Signature Vinyl, Soul Divas, Soul Divas Reprise. DC AREA: Shakespeare Theatre: Macbeth In Stride; Creative Cauldron: Lady Day at Emerson Bar and Grill; Kennedy Center: Sarafina!; IN Series Opera: Chuck and Eva; Olney Theatre: FELA!, Jazz at Olney; Fords Theatre: Little Shop Of Horrors. TV/FILM: Apple TV: Lady in The Lake. BANDS: Dupont Brass; TurnUpDeAnte. EDUCATION: Howard University: Jazz Studies/Music Technology; University of the People: M.Ed in Advanced Education; University of Maryland College Park: MM in Jazz Performance. turnupdeante.com @turnupdeante

