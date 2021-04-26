Cast Announced for LIGHT Presented by Signature Theatre's SigWorks Series

Signature Theatre has announced the cast for Light, the final of four readings in its 2020/21 SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series. Now in its fifth year, the SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series has moved to an entirely digital format. The play reading will include a live discussion following the reading of the play and released on Signature's YouTube channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre) on May 3 at 7PM. The free reading will remain online for three weeks following the premiere until Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The reading will premiere live on May 3 at 7PM at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3Rf3cgwE0A

A prodigal sister returns home and upends the lives of her devout younger sister, family friends and, most of all, the eleven-year-old son she abandoned. The inevitable collision sparks a crisis that will either greatly reward or destroy everything they treasure in an intricate and suspenseful portrayal of one Black family's journey of forgiveness.

Written by Jarrin Davis (Son of a Distant Moon) and directed by Angelisa Gillyard (Rep Stage's LOVE/language, Theater Alliance's Day of Absence), Light stars Tamieka Chavis (Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's Macbeth, Constellation Theatre Company's The Caucasian Chalk Circle) as Peaches, Felicia Curry (Signature's Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, Factory 449's Agnes of God) as Emma, Clayton Pelham, Jr. (Olney Theatre Center's The Royale, Arena Stage's The Great Society) as Trey, Christopher Michael Richardson (Signature's Gun & Powder, Olney Theatre Center's Matilda) as Bobo, Owen Tabaka (Signature's Billy Elliot, Williamstown Theatre Festival's A Raisin in the Sun) as Durell, and Dorrian Wilson (New Venture Theatre's Rasheeda Speaking, Theatre Baton Rouge Show Boat) as Ella. Karen Elle (Theatre Lab's Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, Scena Theatre Company's A Woman of No Importance) will provide the Stage Directions.

For more information about the series visit SigTheatre.org.