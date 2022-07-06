Cast Announced for DC Production of DRUNK SHAKESPEARE at The Sage Theatre

Creators Scott Griffin and David Hudson announced complete casting today for the DC production of the "smashed" hit Off-Broadway comedy Drunk Shakespeare. Directed by Hudson and Lisa Klages, Drunk Shakespeare will open at The Sage Theatre (1100 13th St NW) on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

The DC ensemble will feature Canter O'May, Em German, Hannah Viederman, Joshua Street, Kevin E. Thorne, Kit Krull, Marissa Chaffee, Matthew Castleman and Peter Mikhail.

A New York Times Critics' Pick, Drunk Shakespeare begins with one professional actor drinking more than five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. The results are messy and outrageous. Every night is different and truly anything can happen.

The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting, drinking and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights...and over a thousand liters of liquor. This talented troupe loves sharing the high drama, epic poetry and enduring characters William Shakespeare created over 400 years ago, but you don't need to know anything about Shakespeare to enjoy this show - pop culture references and liberal departures from the text make this accessible for anyone who likes a good laugh.

The Sage Theatre will feature a hidden library speakeasy designed for this production with over 10,000 real books, craft cocktails are available during the show. Performances will be Thursdays at 7:30 PM; Fridays at 7PM & 9PM and Saturdays at 7PM and 9PM. Tickets are $39 for balcony seating, $59 for mezzanine seating, and $79 for stage-side seats which get you closer to the action. One exclusive luxury experience is auctioned off at every performance to the highest bidder or purchased beforehand for $500. The King or Queen Experience includes a regal throne and crown for two, a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne, fine caviar, handmade chocolates, two signature cocktails with premium liquor, and decision-making powers during the show and other fun surprises.

Drunk Shakespeare is produced by Scott Griffin of Brass Jar Productions. Lisa Klages is Director and Meredith M. Sweeney is the Manager in DC.

For more information, visit DrunkShakespeare.com.