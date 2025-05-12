Cancelled Children's Musical FINN Returns To Washington DC For WorldPride

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Monumental Theatre Company has announced an all-ages concert reading of the Helen Hayes-nominated children's musical FINN. FINN runs 65 minutes and is suitable for all sharks, fish, friends, and families.

This coming-of-age musical by Chris Nee (creator of Disney's Vampirina and Doc McStuffins) and the Emmy-nominated writing team Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond tells the story of Finn, a young shark who just doesn't fit in with the rest of his stoic and… gray pack. Though initially set on following the family tradition of joining the Shark Guard, Finn's chance encounter with a regal tang fish sets them both on a sparkling journey to discover not only the vibrantly colorful ocean but also themselves along the way! This production is presented as a partner event of WorldPride DC 2025 by Monumental Theatre Company and Theater Alliance.

Monumental Theatre Company is thrilled to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Pride celebrations in Washington, DC by producing this reading of FINN. Monumental Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor shared, "We're thrilled to share this joyful story with families during WorldPride. It's so important that young people see themselves (and their loved ones) reflected on stage.” Monumental Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes added, “Pride is for everyone, and that includes kids!"

Monumental and Theater Alliance's concert reading of FINN is directed by Clancey Yovanovich. Nathan Beary Loughstein (Kennedy Center: FINN) returns as the production's music director. Dylan Toms (Kennedy Center: FINN) also reprises his role as the title character, Finn, and will be joined by a cast of Monumental favorites and local talent. This performance marks the first performance of FINN in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area since its run during the Kennedy Center's 2024-2025 Performances for Young Audiences season. This children's musical garnered national attention earlier this year when the Kennedy Center announced the abrupt cancellation of a FINN tour.

The news of this cancellation sparked a new movement of overwhelming enthusiasm and support for FINN and its creators culminating in a remounting of the show with a cast of Broadway legends in concert format for New York City and digital audiences. The Monumental Theatre Company and Theater Alliance production of FINN (A Concert for WorldPride) will return the movement's energy to its home in Washington DC.

Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase online at www.theateralliance.com/shows, by phone at (202) 241-2539 x1 (or send a text for faster support), or by email to boxoffice@theateralliance.com. All concert tickets are general admission and cost $25 for adults and $10 for attendees under 18. Pay What You Will tickets are available at a minimum of $5 thanks to Theater Alliance's Radical Neighboring initiative. You can support the Radical Neighboring initiative by donating here.

