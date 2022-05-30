BWW Review: A MONSTER CALLS at The Kennedy Center

A MONSTER CALLS, a powerful story of love, loss, truth and self-discovery, is beautifully rendered for the stage. The fantastical tale is highly physical, gorgeous to behold, and packs a potent emotional punch.

The production, now touring to the Kennedy Center, was adapted for the stage by visionary director Sally Cookson and earned an Olivier Award and rave reviews during its run in the U.K. A Monster Calls is based on the award-winning young adult novel by Patrick Ness.

Anthony Aje (l) and Keith Gilmore (r)

Conor might say everything is just fine at home and at school, but he is dealing with a lot more than the average 13-year-old. When his mum began cancer treatment, Conor took on a lot of the cooking and cleaning at home. He keeps up with studies even though no one at school meets his eyes - no one except the trio of bullies who torment him. Now his exacting grandmother is inserting herself into the daily life of Conor and his mum as his mother's health declines. Conor is plagued by nightmares.

Yet it is no dream when at 12:07 he is visited by a monster - the ancient yew tree Conor and his mum often gaze upon from their window. The monster says he will continue to visit and will share three tales and when his are done, Conor will be expected to share a fourth. "Stories are wild creatures," the monster says. "When you let them loose, who knows what havoc they might wreak?"

The yew is hardly the only monster Conor must contend with - there are also the demons of his mother's rapidly declining health, his father's new life and new family in the U.S., his grandmother's coldness, his alienation and loneliness, his worry and his guilt.

Anthony Aje (l) and Keith Gilmore (r)

A Monster Calls incorporates highly original stagecraft. The set (by Michael Vale) is dominated by thick ropes suspended from the ceiling that twist and weave to create the giant yew tree. Actors climb and shimmy up and down the ropes in powerfully athletic aerial work. Projections by video designer Dick Straker support the scenic design in the more fantastical scenes, but don't overwhelm the experience. In fact, scenes at the schoolyard or in the home are very spare using simple chairs and limited props. In many of those scenes the ensemble is seated along the periphery as the story unfolds. Under Sally Cookson's expert direction, A Monster Calls moves between simple intimate moments and mighty spectacle.

Ensemble of A Monster Calls

It is human emotion that is front and center in A Monster Calls - Conor's most of all. Anthony Aje renders Conor's turmoil and confusion with depth and honesty. The Monster, played with command and force by understudy Paul Sockett in the reviewed production, is an important foil to Conor - challenging, explaining, revealing and guiding him. There is a steady and tender relationship between Conor and his mum; Bridgette Amofah brings a great warmth to the role. Anita Reynolds as Conor's grandma and Tom Lorcan as his dad balance adult concerns, stresses, hopes and sorrow as they strive to support Conor. Eleanor Kane as Conor's friend Lily and Greg Bernstein, Nathaniel Christian and Lauran Rae as a trio of school bullies are strong not only in these central roles but also in ensemble roles of the monster's fables.

Musicians Seamas Carey and Luke Potter appear onstage, incorporated into the design. Electronic pops, whispers and chords fittingly underscore the work.

A Monster Calls is theater at its best: a powerful story, inventive staging and beautiful design. We feel a strong connection to Conor and to those around him. The production never loses sight of the central characters' swirl of emotions - hope, fear, guilt, grief, confusion and steadfast love. From the sniffles and whispered requests for tissues it is clear that audiences connect with the deeply human experience Conor and his family work through.

Anita Reynolds (l) and Anthony Aje (r)

Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes including one 20 minute intermission.

A MONSTER CALLS is presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and runs the Eisenhower Theater through June 12. For tickets, accessible performance information, COVID-19 attendance policies, and further information visit the production information on the Kennedy Center's website. Performance includes smoke and strobe light effects. Recommended for age 10 and up.

A MONSTER CALLS is directed by Sally Cookson; it is based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an idea by Siobhan Dowd. A Monster Calls was adapted for the stage by Sally Cookson and Adam Peck and devised by the original company. Global Creatures, Jonathan Church Productions and Chichester Festival Theatre present the Old Vic production in association with Bristol Old Vic. Remount director is Felix Hayes, set designer is Michael Vale, costume designer is Katie Sykes, composer is Benji Bower, lighting designer is Aideen Malone, sound designer is Mike Beer, video designer is Dick Straker, movement director is Dan Canham and aerial director is Matt Costain.

A MONSTER CALLS' cast is Anthony Aje (Conor), Bridgette Amofah (Mom/ensemble), Greg Bernstein (Harry/ensemble), Seamas Carey (musician), Raffaella Covino (swing and dance captain), Nathaniel Christian (Anton/ensemble), Keith Gilmore (Monster/ensemble), Eleanor Kane (Lily/ensemble), Tom Lorcan (Dad/ensemble), Luke Potter (musician), Sarah Quist (Ms. Godfrey/ensemble), Lauran Rae (Sully/ensemble), Anita Reynolds (Grandma/ensemble), Paul Sockett (Mr. Marl, ensemble, cover dad and monster), Samuel Wood (swing).

Photo credits: Manuel Harlan