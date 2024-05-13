Mosaic Theater Company to Present REFLECTIONS ON HOME: A Celebration of Immigrant Voices

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mosaic Theater Company will present the 2023-2024 Catalyst New Play Festival—Reflections on Home: A Celebration of Immigrant Voices. Running from June 8-June 15, Reflections on Home offers audiences global perspectives on what it means to be an American today and deepens Mosaic’s commitment to building cross-cultural connection through theater.

“Since our company’s founding, Mosaic Theater has strived to be a home for a diversity of cultural voices and perspectives working together in dialogue,” said Reginald L. Douglas, Mosaic Theater Artistic Director. “The Reflections on Home festival deepens this tradition, welcoming a variety of American artists to Mosaic’s stage to share their unique perspectives on identity, global community, and the universal desire to find home.”

The festival includes performances of Mexodus, a world premiere musical co-produced with Baltimore Center Stage, about the Underground Railroad that went South into Mexico. Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal, Mexodus is a live-looped musical that is composed in real time–a truly groundbreaking theatrical experience.

Additional Events Include:

June 8 after the 3 p.m. performance of Mexodus: Catalyst Series Post-Show Event with Mosaic partners Imagination Stage and KIND. Students will share their spoken word monologues and poems with Mexodus writer/performers Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson.

June 10: Catalyst Series Reading of A Wake at Singh’s by local writer-in-residence Aeneas Sagar Hemphill; by invitation only. Email serge@mosaictheater.org for more information.

June 13 after the 7 p.m. performance of Mexodus: Catalyst Series Post-Show Discussion featuring alumni of Mosaic partner Dream Project.

June 14 after the 7 p.m. performance of Mexodus: Catalyst Series Post-Show Event featuring storytellers from Mosaic partner KAMA DC.

June 15 after the 3 p.m. performance of Mexodus: Catalyst Series Post-Matinee Discussion with local-International Artists Helen Hayes Award-winner Regina Aquino, Elizabeth Dinkova (Artistic Director, Spooky Action Theater), and Danilo Gambini (Associate Artistic Director, Studio Theatre)

