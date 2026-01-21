BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Comes to 1st Stage

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From the playwright of Jesus Hopped the ‘A' Train and winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his newly paroled son Junior have spent a lifetime living between Riverside and crazy.



But now, the NYPD is demanding his signature to close an outstanding lawsuit, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed—and the church won't leave him alone. When the struggle to keep one of New York City's last great rent-stabilized apartments collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests, and a final ultimatum, it seems that the old days may be dead and gone. “…wonderful…a genuine original, that deserves to be seen….” — Newsday (NY).

The 1st Stage production of Between Riverside and Crazy features returning 1st Stage artists Dylan Arredondo (Birthday Candles, The Nance), Fabiolla da Silva (The Last Match), Chris Genebach (Birthday Candles, The Royale), Ellis Greer (hang), Shawn Sebastian Naar (The Piano Lesson), William T. Newman, Jr. (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and Hannah Taylor (Birthday Candles, The Piano Lesson). The production is directed by José Carrasquillo.

The design team includes: scenic design by Tony Cisek, lighting design by William D'Eugenio, sound design by Sarah O'Halloran, costume design by Moyenda Kulemeka, props design by Justin Nepomuceno, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger.

Between Riverside and Crazy will run at 1st Stage from February 19 – March 8, 2026 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.