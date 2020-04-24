American Shakespeare Center Adjusts to the Health Crisis By Bringing Content Online and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Washington post has reported that due to the fact that in person performances have been cancelled, the American Shakespeare center is adjusting to the new normal by bringing their content online and more.

Recently Lia Wallace, the troupe's college-preparatory programs manager, led an hour-long Zoom seminar from the Blackfriars Playhouse titled "Embedded Stage Directions."

The company is currently figuring out how to build revenue during this time. When productions were cancelled, they were forced to furlough most o their staff.

The troupe was recently approved for a loan, and they are operating on contingency plans.

Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny shared:

"I think an audience all wearing face masks is a potential reality," he said. "And my costume shop is ready to make ASC-branded masks right this second!"

